Edgar Wright’s ‘The World’s End’ gets greenlight at Universal

Director Edgar Wright and actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are ready to begin their trip to “The World’s End.”

The trio — who made “Shaun of the Dead” and “Hot Fuzz” together — have just received the green light from Universal Pictures to make the film, which will start sooting in October.

We already knew the trio were planning on making “The World’s End,” but now it’s official.

In the film, five now-grown childhood friends reunite to finish an epic pub crawl in their hometown, which will culminate in a visit to the fabled final public called The World”s End. Along the way, their innocent reminiscing of the past turns into concern for the future — both their own, and, due to some unexplained phenomenon, the entire world’s.

“Shaun” lovingly sent up zombie films, while “Hot Fuzz” put the trio’s distinctive spin on the buddy-cop film formula. “World’s End” seems to be in the vein of apocalyptic movies, but we won’t know more details until later.

Wright, of course, is attached to direct Marvel’s “Ant-Man,” which likely be made after “The World’s End.”