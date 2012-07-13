Edgar Wright’s ‘The World’s End’ gets greenlight at Universal

#Simon Pegg
07.13.12 6 years ago

Director Edgar Wright and actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are ready to begin their trip to “The World’s End.”

The trio — who made “Shaun of the Dead” and “Hot Fuzz” together — have just received the green light from Universal Pictures to make the film, which will start sooting in October.

We already knew the trio were planning on making “The World’s End,” but now it’s official.

In the film, five now-grown childhood friends reunite to finish an epic pub crawl in their hometown, which will culminate in a visit to the fabled final public called The World”s End. Along the way, their innocent reminiscing of the past turns into concern for the future —  both their own, and, due to some unexplained phenomenon, the entire world’s.

“Shaun” lovingly sent up zombie films, while “Hot Fuzz” put the trio’s distinctive spin on the buddy-cop film formula. “World’s End” seems to be in the vein of apocalyptic movies, but we won’t know more details until later. 

Wright, of course, is attached to direct Marvel’s “Ant-Man,” which likely be made after “The World’s End.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Simon Pegg
TAGSEDGAR WRIGHTNICK FROSTsimon peggthe world's end

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP