Ellie Goulding is a neon goddess in new ‘Goodness Gracious’ video: Watch

01.06.14 5 years ago
Electronic music diva Ellie Goulding frolics around a neon-lit Los Angeles in her new video for “Goodness Gracious.” Watch it here or below.
Similar to the video for her hit single “Burn,” Goulding celebrates the dance culture that made her a pop star. In “Goodness Gracious,” she dances, sings, hangs with friends and even skateboards as ultraviolet light shines around her. The sunshine and palm trees match the tropical-pop exuberance of the song, which was co-written by fun.’s Nate Ruess.
The U.K. singer is burning up the charts with her repackaged “Halcyon Days” album, a deluxe edition of her 2012 album “Halcyon.” The album’s lead single, “Burn,” is currently 15 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

TAGSburnellie gouldingGoodness GraciousHalcyon Daysnate ruess

