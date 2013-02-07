Elton John guesting on new Queens Of The Stone Age album, because why not

Dave Grohl not only wielded his fame for good for doc “Sound City,” but he has also been able to wrangle more music stars for his “Chelsea Lately” takeover this week, last night’s guest Elton John included.

The “Rocket Man” singer sat down with the Foo Fighters frontman to confirm something nobody expected: that he would be featured on the forthcoming Queens of the Stoneage album.

“Recently Elton and I recorded something together, something people wouldn”t imagine the two of us doing together,” Grohl started. Imagination… yes. That’s what this takes.

Grohl, Trent Reznor, the Scissor Sisters” Jake Shears, Mark Lanegan and Brody Dalle (of the Distillers, and also Homme’s wife) are lined up to guest on the new QOTSA set as well, with release and title TBA. Grohl had that rock band’s frontman Josh Homme on hand for “Sound City,” and the two collaborated with Trent Reznor for a new song “Mantra.”

Watch Grohl’s full interview with John below. He chatted with Nas the night before on “Lately,” you can watch that here.