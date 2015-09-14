Emily Blunt is refreshingly blunt on why she’s in the running for ‘Captain Marvel’

We are three years away from Marvel”s stand-alone “Captain Marvel” film. But that hasn”t stopped everyone from casual fans to professional entertainment journalists from daydreaming about who might step into Carol Danver”s red boots. One name that”s been popping up is Emily Blunt – especially after her turn in “Edge of Tomorrow.”

Over the weekend, Blunt was at TIFF to promote her new film “Sicario.” She plays FBI agent Kate Macer who is pulled into a sketchy underworld that is above her pay grade. Blunt spoke to IndieWire about it, and as “Sicario” is Blunt”s second gun-wielding action flick in two years, talk turned to Captain Marvel.

While Blunt stated she”s not heard anything from official channels about interest in her for the role, she wasn”t surprised by the speculation.

“I think it”s because the list is very short, because we don”t see women in these kind of roles. So I think as soon as you do a role like that, like Charlize did or I did, or Rebecca”s done — there”s like four of us or something. And Jen Lawrence. So I feel like us four, we get talked about — and Angie, Angelina. So it”s a list of like, four women who are going to be considered for those kind of roles. So I think that”s why the rumors happen, because they”re like, “who else? Surely not another girl can wield a gun,” you know what I mean? “A woman doing push-ups? There”s only one who can do that.”

Mmm-mmm-mmm. That is some delicious, Grade A shade at how the industry views women in action roles. Bless.