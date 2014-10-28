Who should play Captain Marvel? Here are 10 super casting ideas

10.28.14 4 years ago

Unlike “Black Panther,” the forthcoming “Captain Marvel” solo film announced today hasn't yet filled the role of its titular hero So who should play Carol Danvers?

From perennial fan favorite Katee Sackhoff to “Wolf of Wall Street” breakout Margot Robbie to “X-Men: Days of Future Past” star Jennifer Lawrence (who says she can't take on two different Marvel characters?), there are a number of excellent actors who would no doubt acquit themselves smashingly in the role. So which star will ultimately win out? It may be a long time before we find out: “Captain Marvel” isn't slated for release until July l6, 2018.

In the meantime, check out all our casting ideas in the gallery below. After scrolling through, let us know which actress you'd like to see as Captain Marvel by voting in the poll further down the page.

