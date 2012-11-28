‘Emily Owens, M.D.’ won’t get more episodes on the CW

The CW has declined to order additional episodes of “Emily Owens, M.D.,” meaning the medical drama will end after its initial 13-episode order. But all those episodes will be produced and air.
This has been something of a trend this season, where low-rated shows like FOX’s “Mob Doctor” or ABC’s “666 Park Ave.” and “Last Resort” have been allowed to make and tentatively air their initial run of episodes before going away for good, as opposed to a more abrupt and decisive cancellation like CBS pulling “Made in Jersey” after 2 episodes had aired and shutting down production. (The handful of remaining “Jersey” episodes are being burned off on Saturday nights.)
“Emily Owens” starred Mamie Gummer as a first-year surgical intern constantly amazed to discover that a hospital was exactly like high school.
All man, I really like this show!
1st they cancel the secret circle and now Emily what’s next Christmas?
This is by FAR the best show that the CW has airing right now! How can they cancel it and allow shows like Hart of Dixie- which is ABSOLUTE CRAP- continue to air? Every episode of Emily Owens MD makes me laugh and cry…it is such a beautiful and heart-warming show! The characters are loveable, the storylines are amazing, I impatiently wait from week to week for the next episode and the idea of the show being cancelled when it hasn’t even been given a chance makes me so mad!!!! PLEASE CW NETWORK THERE ARE A LOT OF LOYAL FANS! THIS SHOW HAS SO MUCH POTENTIAL!!!! PLEASE DON’T CANCEL THIS AMAZING SHOW!!!!!!
Nooooooooo! I LOVE THIS SHOW!!!!! Please don’t cancel it. It is a breath of fresh air with fantastic characters.