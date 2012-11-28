‘Emily Owens, M.D.’ won’t get more episodes on the CW

The CW has declined to order additional episodes of “Emily Owens, M.D.,” meaning the medical drama will end after its initial 13-episode order. But all those episodes will be produced and air.

This has been something of a trend this season, where low-rated shows like FOX’s “Mob Doctor” or ABC’s “666 Park Ave.” and “Last Resort” have been allowed to make and tentatively air their initial run of episodes before going away for good, as opposed to a more abrupt and decisive cancellation like CBS pulling “Made in Jersey” after 2 episodes had aired and shutting down production. (The handful of remaining “Jersey” episodes are being burned off on Saturday nights.)

“Emily Owens” starred Mamie Gummer as a first-year surgical intern constantly amazed to discover that a hospital was exactly like high school.