Eminem announces release date for ‘MMLP2’

Eminem”s new album, “MMLP2,” will come out Nov. 5. The word of the release date came during the MTV Video Music Awards. “MMLP2” stands for “Marshall Mathers LP 2.” “Marshall Mathers LP” was Eminem”s third studio album. “MMLP2” will be his eighth.

Though expected in the fourth quarter, this was the first confirmation that ”MMLP2” would definitely drop this year. Dr. Dre and Rick Rubin executive produced the set.

Additionally, a new single, “Berzerk,” will come out on Tuesday. Another Eminem track, “Survival,” featuring New Royales” Liz Rodrigues, bowed earlier this week in a trailer for “Call Of Duty: Ghost.”

Below is the album announcement, made by, curiously, Beats, the new streaming service coming from Dr. Dre and Interscope head, Jimmy Iovine.