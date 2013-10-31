Listen to Eminem’s two new tracks with Skylar Grey, fun.’s Nate Ruess

Eminem has mommy issues, daddy issues, general beef with the world–and that’s part of what makes him endearing. He returns to these subjects on the latest songs to emerge from his upcoming “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” (out Nov. 5), “Asshole” featuring singer Skylar Grey and “Headlights” with fun.’s Nate Ruess. Listen below. Update: “Headlights” was removed due to a DMCA complaint.

Frequent collaborators Eminem and Grey reunite for “Asshole,” a spitfire pop attack on haters. Em sounds angry and Grey sounds soothing as she sings on the chorus “everybody knows that you’re just an asshole.” Grey penned Em’s “Love The Way You Lie” with Rihanna and guested on the Dr. Dre/Eminem hit “I Need A Doctor.”

On “Headlights,” Eminem digs deep into his rocky past with his mother. Ruess’ vocals are incredibly emotional on the soft rock, piano-driven chorus, which in between Marshall Mathers apologizes to his mom for the problems that tore them apart.

The two tracks come on the heels of “Love Game” with Kendrick Lamar, which was released yesterday, plus “Berzerk,” “Survival,” “Rap God” and the Rihanna duet “The Monster.”

We may hear the entire “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” as early as today, according to USA TODAY. Em’s label Interscope said the official stream would go up on iTunes.

Catch Eminem on Saturday Night Live this weekend as the musical guest and on Sunday’s YouTube Music Awards.