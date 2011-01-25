Emma Roberts, Courtney Cox, David Arquette feel the fear in ‘Scream 4’ stills

Now that an official trailer has debuted, “Scream 4” is going into full-blown promotional mode, with new photos dropping today.

Featured are the first images of “Scream” newcomer Emma Roberts, with her new worst enemy gazing on from behind.

Her displeasure may be the cause of the worried looks on the faces of veteran screamers David Arquette and Courtney Cox, who seem to be hunkering down in the police department office to put the crime pieces together.

The film will again be directed by Wes Craven with a screenplay by Kevin Williamson. Neve Campbell is also returning.

“Scream 4” is currently scheduled for an April 15, 2011 release.

