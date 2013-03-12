Emma Watson won’t play Cinderella after all

Looks like that glass slipper isn’t the right fit for Emma Watson after all.

It was recently reported that the “Harry Potter” vet would star in the title role of “Cinderella” for Disney and director Kenneth Branagh (“Thor”), but Watson has apparently passed on the project.

Variety’s Marc Graser Tweeted the news, saying, “Emma Watson has decided NOT to star in Disney’s CINDERELLA.”

Based on a script by Chris Weitz (“The Golden Compass”), “Cinderella” was originally slated to be directed by Mark Romanek, who exited the project last year and was replaced by Branagh.

In addition to Watson, Disney has reportedly also considered Imogen Poots (“Fright Night”), Gabriella Wilde (“The Three Musketeers”) and Alicia Vikander (“Anna Karenina”) for the coveted role.

Cate Blanchett is already onboard as the evil stepmother.

Watson has been slowly shedding her onscreen image as the brainy Hermione from the “Harry Potter” films in favor of more dramatic roles. She’ll follow her recent acclaimed turn in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” with Sofia Coppola’s upcomng “The Bling Ring,” and Darren Aronofsky’s epic “Noah.”

She’ll also appear as herself in the apocalyptic comedy “This Is the End,” starring James Franco, Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen.

Who would you like to see play Cinderella?