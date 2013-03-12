Emma Watson won’t play Cinderella after all

#Harry Potter
03.12.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Looks like that glass slipper isn’t the right fit for Emma Watson after all. 

It was recently reported that the “Harry Potter” vet would star in the title role of “Cinderella” for Disney and director Kenneth Branagh (“Thor”), but Watson has apparently passed on the project.

Variety’s Marc Graser Tweeted the news, saying, “Emma Watson has decided NOT to star in Disney’s CINDERELLA.”

Based on a script by Chris Weitz (“The Golden Compass”), “Cinderella” was originally slated to be directed by Mark Romanek, who exited the project last year and was replaced by Branagh. 

In addition to Watson, Disney has reportedly also considered Imogen Poots (“Fright Night”), Gabriella Wilde (“The Three Musketeers”) and Alicia Vikander (“Anna Karenina”) for the coveted role.

Cate Blanchett is already onboard as the evil stepmother.

Watson has been slowly shedding her onscreen image as the brainy Hermione from the “Harry Potter” films in favor of more dramatic roles. She’ll follow her recent acclaimed turn in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” with Sofia Coppola’s upcomng “The Bling Ring,” and Darren Aronofsky’s epic “Noah.” 

She’ll also appear as herself in the apocalyptic comedy “This Is the End,” starring James Franco, Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen.

Who would you like to see play Cinderella? 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Harry Potter
TAGSCINDERELLAEmma WatsonHARRY POTTERKenneth Branagh

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP