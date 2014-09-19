Exclusive: A vaguely familiar face returns in ‘Batman Beyond 2.0’ chapter 34

Way back in 1999, Warner Bros. Animation and DC Comics kicked off a new branch of Batman lore with the “Batman Beyond” show. Set in the year 2039 – which at the time was 40 years after the current “Batman” animated series – it followed teenager Terry McGinnis as he takes up the mantle of the Dark Knight. An aging Bruce Wayne mentors his hand-picked replacement, and cyberpunk shenanigans ensue.

Other than Harley Quinn, Terry McGinnis is probably the best know BatLore creation to have come from the cartoons first, and the comic books second. And now his adventure continues with “Batman Beyond 2.0.”

Things have changed for young Mr. McGinnis. High school is a thing of the past, and he struggles to balance his duties as Batman with attending college at Neo-Gotham University. At the beginning of the latest arc, Terry must retrieve a priceless artifact from the Royal Flush Gang. But can he concentrate on the mission while worried his girlfriend Melanie could fall off the crime-free bandwagon?

At the beginning of Chapter 34, Terry and Dick are still on the hunt for the Royal Flush Gang when the villainous shapeshifter Inque shows up with an enticing offer for Melanie.

