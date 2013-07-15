Exclusive: Bruce Wayne returns to ‘Zero Year’ in ‘Batman’ #23 variant

#DC Comics #Batman
and 07.15.13 5 years ago

(CBR) DC Comics has provided CBR with an exclusive first look at Gary Frank’s variant cover to “Batman” #23, which hits stores August 14 and continues Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s retelling of the Dark Knight’s origin in “Zero Year.” Frank’s cover depicts Bruce Wayne ensconced in shadow, surrounded by bats as he stands in front of a cave. Check out Frank’s variant, along with the alternate coloring and black-and-white versions of Greg Capullo’s standard cover, below.

Click below to see Gary Frank’s “Batman” #23 variant, Greg Capullo’s alternate coloring cover and black and white cover.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanDC COMICSgary frankGreg CapulloMAN OF STEELScott Snyderthe dark knightzero year

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP