Exclusive: Bruce Wayne returns to ‘Zero Year’ in ‘Batman’ #23 variant

(CBR) DC Comics has provided CBR with an exclusive first look at Gary Frank’s variant cover to “Batman” #23, which hits stores August 14 and continues Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s retelling of the Dark Knight’s origin in “Zero Year.” Frank’s cover depicts Bruce Wayne ensconced in shadow, surrounded by bats as he stands in front of a cave. Check out Frank’s variant, along with the alternate coloring and black-and-white versions of Greg Capullo’s standard cover, below.