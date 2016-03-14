Exclusive: Extra! Extra! New character to make her BOMBSHELLS debut

DC Comics
03.14.16

This spring, DC”S BOMBSHELLS shifts focus from the European front to the battle within Burnside. With Batwoman called away to the war effort, protecting the home front has fallen to the Batgirls (Harper Row, Kathy Duquesne, Nell Little, and Alysia Yeoh)!

In CHAPTER 37, the ladies get a little help from a face that is familiar to fans of both DC Comics and the Bombshells line of statues, yet new to the universe:

Image Credit: DC Entertainment/Ant Lucia

Lois Lane! But she”s not quite the ace reporter of The Daily Planet just yet. From the official synopsis for Chapter 37:

The Batgirls are back! Check out what”s burning in Burnside on the home front…featuring Lois Lane! [The] Lois Lane [that] appears in Bombshells is a younger version of the character (late teens) prior to becoming a reporter. She 's a “newsie” and sells newspapers on the street corners of Metropolis.

How does Lois Lane get from Metropolis to Burnside? What role does she have to play in the “Batgirls Swing Again!” story arc? Find out the answers when the storyline kicks off on April 1, 2016.

Chapter 37 is written by Marguerite Bennett, art by Mirka Andolfo, Cover art by Ant Lucia. You can subscribe to the digital-first series on Comixology, or wherever digital comics are sold.

DC Comics
