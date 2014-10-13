Exclusive preview! ‘EARTH 2: WORLD’S END #2’ is dealing with Apokolips and Evil Superman

In the lead-up to the FUTURES END culminating event, EARTH 2: WORLD'S END takes a step sideways into a universe next to ours. While the New 52 have their own struggles, Earth 2 is dealing with an incarnation of Apokolips.

In this world, the greatest heroes are already dead and gone. Superman is the ultimate villain and Batman, Green Lantern, The Flash, and ZOD must team up to stop him.

In this exclusive look into the the second issue of EARTH 2, Huntress and Power Girl have returned to help save the world from the threat of Apokolips. But even their combined might isn”t enough to stop the first of four horsemen.

see Apokolips' avatar of War wipe the floor with the greatest heroes in the world. Despite being in the body of a small child.

EARTH 2: WORLD'S END #2 hits stores and digital distribution on October 15.