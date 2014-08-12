Exclusive: Has The Green Hornet turned villain in ‘Batman ’66’ Crossover?

#DC Comics #Batman
08.12.14

Back in May, DC Entertainment began publishing a 12-part series by the celebrity duo of Kevin Smith (“Clerks”) and Ralph Garman (“Family Guy”). “Batman '66 Meets The Green Hornet” follows the bombastic adventures of Adam West era Batman and his short-lived television foil, Van Williams' Green Hornet.

Image Credit: DC Entertainment

Based on the 1960s crossover television event, this crime fighting team has been through the ringer. And to top it off, Chapter 7 finds them on opposing sides! Have The Green Hornet and Kato truly turned their coats in favor of a life a villainy? Batman and Robin believe so!

Check out the exclusive preview after the jump. It's an all out battle between the fearless foursome! But who will be victorious?

Chapter 7 will be available for download on Comixology Wednesday August 13th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanBatman '66DC COMICSDC EntertainmentexclusiveGreen HornetTHE GREEN HORNET

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP