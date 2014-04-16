Excuse Me, Why Is Professor X Not Paralyzed In X-Men ‘Days Of Future Past’?

The most comprehensive trailer for 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' was released last night and is near bursting with plots and subplots and futures that might happen and never happened and are happening. But between Bishop killing Sentinels in a dystopian future and Mystique kicking ass up and down the front lines of Vietnam, something might have slipped under your radar. What exactly does Charles Xavier think he's doing just walking around like he hasn't a care in the world or a bullet wound in his spine?
Remember the end of 'X-Men: First Class' when the greatest bromance of our day ended in tragedy? When Erik accidentally maimed Charles and tied up the 'How did Professor X become paralyzed' question in a neat bow? Here, let's jog your memory.
But then this happens. Wolverine is sent back into the past to stop the future from happening in a bit of wibbly-wobbly timey-wimey hubris that would make even The Doctor hesitant.
Okay, sure. Maybe Xavier overshot and sent Logan back to before the events of 'First Class' happened, a pre-paralyzed time. But no. Because when they go to visit Quicksilver, Magneto is already in prison for being a threat to society at large. And this is the same day since Charles is wearing the same shirt and hobo chic haircut.
Sidenote: Does anyone else find it hilariously naive to house the most dangerous (known) mutant in the world inside a pentagon inside the Pentagon? Like someone out there sat down and designed this layout, complete with a supervisor saying something about needing it to be symmetrical so as not to throw off the aesthetic of the Pentagon.
Still, maybe this is a universe before Charles and Erik met. Maybe Erik was captured by the Pentagon prior to his meeting of the X-Men and in a non-Wolverine universe escapes on his own. Nope. Because Erik clearly knows him 'Good to see you too, old friend' and Charles is still mad leading to a punch. He's off balance though so maybe he was paralyzed and got better and is still regaining equilibrium. Hey if Batman can punch his spine unbroken, anything's possible.
It's a miracle! Everyone rejoice…except don't break out the party favors just yet. Hahaha you don't think the powers that be would just let him stay bipedal do you?
Second side note: Is Quicksilver listening to music as he breaks into the Pentagon? Did portable music exist at this time? Anachronism or just Quicksilver protecting his ears from the forces exerted on them, you decide.
With Charles using the power of mutant magic and/or 'modern' medicine to regain use of his legs, it seems cruel to JUST TAKE IT AWAY AGAIN. Yes, Professor X has always been paraplegic in the end. But why retcon that just to bring it back? Dramatic irony? Proof at least parts of the future are set in stone? Because they can? Screaming seems a legit response to this injustice. Let it out Charles, let it out.
By the time Cerebro is a reality – hopefully they go into how you build something like this and keep it a secret short of going all evil overlord and killing everyone involved – Charles is out of the old-school hospital chair and into his power chair.
But he'll have to wait another fifty years to get this sweet hover ride.
Bonus! No, they didn't show the death of Iceman. If you look carefully you can see his head is still intact post-Sentinel smash. Looks like the icy rain is just his slide breaking up as his concentration faltered. Not saying he won't die but at least Fox doesn't think so little of his character that they'd show his death in the trailer.
SPOILER: hank devises technology that allows charles to regain his ability to walk.
I had read that as well. I imagine they had to come up with a plot device to explain why he was seen walking in Last Stand & Wolverine Origins.
Watch it again, it’s just a projection he gives to people’s minds because he hates his current state, Just like Beast
I imagine he can go that route, but I don’t know how that gets him into the Pentagon, punching out Magneto. I think in that scene, it’s better explained by his use of telekinesis to move his legs. He may fall forward, even, because of a break in his concentration while punching, though it doesn’t quite look like that in the trailer. Dunno.
Prof. X has no powers of telekinesis. He’s a pure telepath.
If you watch the movie then it tells you why he is walking about. And later on in he movie it project himself standing when he gets his powers back.
And he does have some telekinesis but you don’t see him use it because it is very weak compared to Jean’s.
And Beast, where’s his fur?
Don’t know whether they’ll do this for the movie, but Charles Xavier often walked in the comics (especially in the mid 80s) by use of his powers. It strained him to do so, however, and he went back to the wheelchair.
He would have a bionic suit that transferred his telepathic projection into mechanical power allowing him to walk.
More recently, Xorn appeared to have cured X at one point, but when he was revealed as Magneto, he cut the strings, so to speak. (Planet X storyline, New X-Men.) Not that any of that made sense; I still don’t know why if Xorn was Magneto Wolverine didn’t sniff him out.
Maybe we’re going to find out when we WATCH THE GODDAMN MOVIE.
More importantly, are they pretending that the first X-Men movies didn’t happen? Because if I recall correctly, Dr. X was kinda dead at the end of X3.
they are trying to pretend some of x-3 didn’t happen. read this [www.25moments.com]
there are some spoilers but it should clear up afew things.
bryan singer directed 1,2,and now days of future past. he left 3 to make superman returns.
he trying to fix some of the shit that has been done
Xavier was alive in one of the post credit scenes for 3
Son of a bitch!!!!!!!!! Pay attention for fuck sake…. Look at the end credit scene of xmen 3
Forget prof x walking obviously that will be explained.
My thing is how come quicksilver is in the past? I thought he would be in the future timeline?
He looks a little too old to be in the past standing next to his father.
And it doesn’t look like his father even recognises him.
Unless he is not his father and scarlet witch is not his sister in this movie.
Guys, in the comics, Charles has a twin that died or something and they transferred his brain to the twin’s body. That’s how he’s alive at the end of wolverine. Also if you don’t remember, he was walking in origins. There are different ways he does this in the comics. In some, he’s not completely paralyzed and it just hurts to walk. In another, he uses his mind to control his legs, and in others, it’s done by robotic legs. Any other questions?
Yeah,after fourteen years of this horrible take on the x-men will we ever get a reboot that doesn’t try to cram as many characters into a movie as possible just for the sake of doing it?Will we get a movie that properly depicts cyclops as the leader?How about brining in someone who can write a story that’s better than Joel schumacher’s batman&robin.
SPOILER ALERT: Hank McCoy made a special serum for Xavier so he could inject himself on a regular basis to repair his spine but this serum will also cause Xavier to lose his telepathy/power.
I’ve seen the movie last night, by the way. ;)
Being shot in the back doesn’t necessarily make you paralyzed. In X3 and Wolverine, Xavier clearly walks for years after the events of First Class. The injury could certainly be related to him later being paralyzed, but clearly he recovers from that first shot.
First off, you have it completely wrong. Second, wolverine origins was scrapped and it was shit… Third, Charles was in his wheelchair in the end of First Class. Fourth, in days of futures past, all the students and teachers of Xavier Institute got drafted into the Vietnam war, Charles got depressed off his ass, could not stand hearing the pain of others and got rid of his power to walk and not feel pain. Plus, beast CLEARLY states that he created A SERUM to help Charles not feel pain and fix his paralyzed back, he did not recover!!!!!
Does that thoroughly correct your “incoherent-made-up-half-assed-bullshit-of-a-theory” explanation?
Well I remember there being a point at witch they explained this before professor X became comfortable with who he is and his human side he used his powers to allow him to walk
He uses an injection to heal his legs when he wants to it is shown in the film
Hank makes an injection which gives Prof.X the ability to walk, but takes away his ability to read other people’s minds.
Hank, aka beast creates a serum injection that allows Charles to temporarily regain his ability to walk in the days of futures past.