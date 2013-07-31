Explosions In The Sky and David Wingo composing score for Al Pacino-starring ‘Manglehorn’

AUSTIN – The soundtrack for director David Gordon Green’s “Prince Avalanche” will be dropping only next week, but the film’s score composers David Wingo and Explosions In The Sky are already eying another project together — this one starring Al Pacino.

With a script by Paul Logan from a story by Logan and Green, “Manglehorn,” will begin shooting this fall with Pacino as its title character, A.J. Manglehorn, “an eccentric man who tries to come to terms with a past crime that cost him the love of his life.” In an interview with HitFix, Wingo and Explosions drummer Chris Hrasky said they’d reunite for recording and composing starting in late 2013.

“We’ll spend the end of the year diving into that,” Hrasky said.

That doesn’t mean that Explosions In The Sky and film composer Wingo (who also releases albums under the name Ola Podrida) won’t be brainstorming before then. Wingo will be playing some guitar, bass and samplers with Explosions while they go on tour this fall; at first they’ll be headlining in August, but then they’ll be hitting arenas as one of the opening bands on Nine Inch Nails’ much-anticipated comeback tour in support of “Hesitation Marks.”

Wingo and “The Sitter” co-composer Jeff McIlwain have completed their score for David Gordon Green’s next film “Joe” (starring Nicolas Cage and Tye Sheridan); that Texas-based movie will be out soon on the festival circuit. Wingo said that Green’s work on a “Suspiria” remake is “still on hold.”

“Prince Avalanche” with Paul Rudd and Emile Hirsch goes wide to theaters on Aug. 9, while its soundtrack hits shelves on Aug. 6 via Temporary Residence. You can hear the “Prince Avalanche” soundtrack in its entirety here.

Hrasky said that Explosions In The Sky will concentrate on a follow-up album to their 2011 set “Take Care, Take Care, Take Care” in 2014.

Stay tuned for a complete interview with Wingo and Hrasky, about Nine Inch Nails, instrumental music, “Prince Avalanche,” Ola Podrida and rebirth.