Al Pacino signs on for David Gordon Green’s ‘Manglehorn’

When that fake list of Cannes titles went up a few weeks back, just a day or two before the official line-up was unveiled, I was hoping one particular title was true: David Gordon Green’s “Joe.” Alas, it wasn’t. The film stars Nicolas Cage and Tye Sheridan (hot of an amazing performance in “Mud,” directed by Green’s former North Carolina school mate Jeff Nichols) and it’s part of what I feel is a new period for Green as an artist, taking what he’s learned (and the relationships he’s built up) to date and finding more fertile creative territory. His next film sure seems to be an extension of that.

And indeed, “Manglehorn” has already attracted a high-caliber actor in Al Pacino (who himself could use a bit of a change). In the film, Pacino will star as A.J. Manglehorn, an eccentric man who tries to come to terms with a past crime that cost him the love of his life. The script was written by Paul Logan from a story by Logan and Green. Worldview Entertainment has been announced as the film’s financier. The film goes into production in Los Angeles this all.

Other films on Worldview’s slate include three upcoming Cannes world premieres (linked to Guy’s Cannes Checks on each): James Gray’s “The Immigrant” (Guy’s Cannes Check here), Arnaud Desplachin’s “Jimmy P.” (Cannes Check here) and Guillaume Canet’s “Blood Ties.” They were also in business with Green on “Joe.”

And worth noting, Green has another film bouncing around the festival circuit as of late after a Sundance bow that we’ve written about plenty. That film is “Prince Avalanche,” one of our under-the-radar summer movies. It’s next set to play the Seattle International Film Festival and will hit theaters on August 9.

More from the Cannes Film Festival as it gets rolling later this week. Watch for Guy’s thoughts on festival opener “The Great Gatsby” tomorrow and a review of Sophia Coppola’s “The Bling Ring” on Thursday.