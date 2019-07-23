Marvel Studios

In Captain America: Civil War, the German-Spanish actor Daniel Brühl played a loosely adapted version of the titular hero’s longtime villain Helmut Zemo. With Marvel Studios‘ upcoming slate of Disney Plus streaming shows, however, both the actor and the character will be taking another crack at Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is due to premiere sometime in the fall of 2020. Comic-Con attendees were treated to a glimpse of Brühl’s new comics-accurate look, but the images weren’t released.

At least, that was until Tuesday, when Brühl posted two photos of himself in character on Instagram. Both were taken from the brief presentation that was played before the crowd at Hall H on Saturday, during which he addressed Mackie and Stan’s characters with the ominous line: “Gentlemen, I’ll be seeing you very soon.”

In the first, a bearded Zemo stares at the camera with a mixture of smugness and slight irritation. In the second, grainy photo, however, he dons the character’s trademark purple mask and waves to the camera before cutting his message short.