‘Fast and Furious 7’ will resume shooting in April

02.27.14 4 years ago

After a long delay following the death of star Paul Walker last year, “Fast and Furious 7” will resume production this spring, in anticipation of a 2015 release.  

Universal and director James Wan will carry on with the film's postponed Atlanta shoot starting around April 1. The shoot will likely last between six and eight weeks, according to The Hollywood Reporter,.

The film was about halfway finished last November when Walker was tragically killed in a car crash. After placing the film on hiatus and delaying the release date, Universal, Wan, and writer Chris Morgan allegedly came up with a way to respectfully “retire” Walker's Brian O'Conner character using existing footage and script revisions.  

“Fast 7” also stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Lucas Black, Tony Jaa, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, and Kurt Russell.

“Fast and Furious 7” will be released April 10, 2015.

