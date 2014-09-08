Feel Ancient as You Watch Teens React to Original Nintendo

Do we believe the teens in the video? They're all claiming not to be aware of what a regular Nintendo is, but they all seem preeeeetty aware of how to play “Super Mario Bros.”

Either way, this video will ruin your day. Can you believe these kids — including Maisie Williams (a.k.a. Baby Kristen Stewart) of “Game of Thrones” — have the nerve to act like regular Nintendo is old or uncool? Losers. They're all lying. They're playing “Bubble Bobble” and “Dr. Mario” at slumber parties and are just self-conscious about it. I know it.