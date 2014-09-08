Feel Ancient as You Watch Teens React to Original Nintendo

#HBO #Nintendo #Game of Thrones
09.08.14 4 years ago

Do we believe the teens in the video? They're all claiming not to be aware of what a regular Nintendo is, but they all seem preeeeetty aware of how to play “Super Mario Bros.”

Either way, this video will ruin your day. Can you believe these kids — including Maisie Williams (a.k.a. Baby Kristen Stewart) of “Game of Thrones” — have the nerve to act like regular Nintendo is old or uncool? Losers. They're all lying. They're playing “Bubble Bobble” and “Dr. Mario” at slumber parties and are just self-conscious about it. I know it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Nintendo#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBOMAISIE WILLIAMSNintendo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP