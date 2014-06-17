‘Gay of Thrones’ with George R. R. Martin: Girl!

For fans who like their “Game of Thrones” recaps fast and filled with references to Tilda Swinton and power bottoms, the Funny Or Die series “Gay of Thrones” is a must-see experience.

In the final episode of season four, stylist Jonathan Van Ness recaps your gritty GoT finale with HitFix's resident dragonling Louis Virtel (wink), backstabber Jeffery Self, and — oh yeah — George R. R. Martin! Spoilers obviously abound, as do references to music videos of the 2000s.