‘Gay of Thrones’ with George R. R. Martin: Girl!

#George R.R. Martin #Funny or Die #Game of Thrones
06.17.14 4 years ago

For fans who like their “Game of Thrones” recaps fast and filled with references to Tilda Swinton and power bottoms, the Funny Or Die series “Gay of Thrones” is a must-see experience.

In the final episode of season four, stylist Jonathan Van Ness recaps your gritty GoT finale with HitFix's resident dragonling Louis Virtel (wink), backstabber Jeffery Self, and — oh yeah — George R. R. Martin! Spoilers obviously abound, as do references to music videos of the 2000s.

