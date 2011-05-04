Film Nerd 2.0: Toshi and Allen head to Asgard for ‘Thor’

So far, the Film Nerd 2.0 column has dealt primarily with older titles. I can’t really speak to how other people share films with their kids, but this column has been driven so far by my desire to help my kids navigate the ocean of media choices available to them.
For the most part, I believe my kids should have a media diet made up of older titles, for the simple inarguable reason that there are far more good films that already exist than you’ll find in any multiplex on a given weekend. Yes, there are good films being made all the time, but if you’re going to give your kids a healthy diet of film, you have to be willing to dig deep. You have to do more than just slavishly march to the theater and show them whatever blockbuster Hollywood tells you is “for the family” at this particular moment. Over the course of this column so far, we’ve dealt with films from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and even ’90s. And by keeping their intake so diverse, I’ve seen that my kids aren’t just sensation junkies, demanding only big and loud and now.
Having said that, this column came to life one afternoon in a theater for a new release, when I took Toshi to the theater to see the JJ Abrams “Star Trek” reboot. The movie electrified him. It’s hard to fully explain the reaction he had if you weren’t there to see it, to see his body language. He stood for almost the entire running time, every muscle in his body clenched, and if I tried to touch him at all, he would brush me off, so engrossed in the film that he wanted no other stimulus, nothing to break that connection he was feeling. He was lost in the movie, and that ability to get lost, to get completely absorbed by what you’re seeing, that feeling when something goes from being passive entertainment to something immersive, an experience remembered instead of something just watched… well, that’s the hit that I’ve been chasing my whole life, since the first moment I got bit by that exact same bug.
So this week, let’s talk about another new release. Last Saturday night, I went to the Paramount lot with Toshi, Allen, and Allen’s godfather Craig, a good friend of mine. We tried to keep it a secret from the boys as to why we were going out, but they’ve been so pumped up, so hyped for this film for the last month or so, that I think they had their suspicions. And sure enough, when we got onto the lot, Toshi started asking us questions about “Thor” right away. I’ve been hesitant to take them to see the other Marvel movies in the theater so far because of the level of intensity in the films, but there is something about the tone of “Thor” that feels like a conscious choice, a desire to open the films up to a younger audience. This felt like an appropriate place to jump in for the boys, and I was curious to see how they reacted to this big bright cosmic adventure.
Short version: they lost their minds.
It’s interesting to me how Allen, who just turned three in March, has a much more hearty appetite for the freaky and the scary and dark than his older brother. Toshi will be six in July, and he seems to be very directly affected by things in films when they push him outside his comfort zone at all. He is fascinated by monsters, but there’s a huge difference between seeing a still image and seeing something move, and while he can spend hours looking at books about the Universal monsters, seeing Frankenstein or The Wolf Man in motion is still very upsetting for him.
Toshi covers his eyes frequently in films, something I recognize in myself when I was a kid. I probably rode the Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World a dozen times before I did it with my eyes open, and I learned something in the process: when you close your eyes, whatever you’re afraid of seems a thousand times worse than it would if you just watched it. Eventually, I shifted from hiding my eyes to seeking out crazy things, almost like I was daring myself to respond to what I saw. Toshi has yet to figure this one out, but Allen seems to have just been born with it innately. If he’s freaked out by something, he leans in closer for a better look.
With “Thor,” both boys seemed deeply engaged and entertained, while there were a few places where Toshi felt overwhelmed and covered his eyes. In particular, there’s an early sequence where Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Warriors Three (Josh Dallas, Ray Stevenson, and Tadanobu Asano) join Sif (Jaimie Alexander) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) on Jotenheim, the planet of the Frost Giants, and they confront the entire race of these massive, powerful things that can use ice as a weapon. And Toshi sat closer to me, covering his eyes with his hands but keeping them tented so he could still see everything. Allen, on the other hand, clenched his little Burger King “Thor” figure tightly in one hand during the entire sequence, rocking and jumping in response to what happened onscreen.
The film is far more than just action sequences, and I was curious to see if the boys would hang with the character stuff. They did, too. In fact, that’s what led to our best conversation of the night, as we were on the way home after dropping off Craig. We started talking about the meaning of the movie, and Toshi really needed to work through why Odin (Anthony Hopkins) would take all of Thor’s power from him and throw him out of Asgard. It upset him emotionally, and I explained to him that Odin wanted Thor to be a good person, and when he realized that Thor was selfish and had no self-control, he was disappointed. He cast him out of Asgard to force him to learn the lesson of humility. Only once Thor learned to help other people and control himself could he return to Asgard and be Thor again. Toshi asked a few follow-up questions, but I could tell he was really struck by this idea.
Finally, he announced quite firmly that he was going to be like Thor. “I want to be a good person, too, Daddy. I want to help people like Thor. I don’t want to be bad, because I don’t like to get vanished and be lonely.”
“How about you, Allen? Do you want to be a good person like Thor?”
“I’M LOKI!” Allen proudly announced. And no matter how hard I tried to dissuade him on the way home, he kept telling me that he’s going to be Loki when he grows up. I’m pretty sure it’s the horns on the costume.
The funny part is that I’ve actually seen a shift in Toshi. He has started picking up the playroom every night before bed without us having to ask. He did his homework yesterday before we even realized he had homework. And he’s trying his best to be kind to his little brother, something which eludes him at least once every day. So as much as he took away all the flying and the fighting, there is a genuine lesson that sunk in here, and the particular definition of “hero” that Toshi took away from Thor might be the most impressive thing about the film.
Even if his little brother is still determined to be Loki.
“Thor” opens everywhere this Friday.
Want to read earlier installments in the series?
Here’s the moment the series was born, at the tail end of the series of “Star Trek” reviews with Toshi. (9.2.09).
“The Last Starfighter” on Blu-ray (9.7.09)
“Popeye,” empathy, and David Bowie’s codpiece (9.21.09)
Talking Heads, ‘Astro Boy,’ and “Willy Wonka” on Blu-ray (10.26.09)
“The Dark Crystal,” featuring a guest appearance by Toshi’s little brother (12.2.09)
“Help!”, in which Toshi discovers the Beatles, especially Ringo (1.4.10)
‘Last Action Hero” introduces Toshi to Armer Shirtzganoma (1.18.10)
A Tale Of Two Zorros (2.23.10)
“Clash Of The Titans” on Blu-ray (4.2.10)
“Jason And The Argonauts” on Blu-ray and Harryhausen at AMPAS (8.9.10)
“Time Bandits,” “Mars Attacks,” and letting go (9.7.10)
“Toshi and Allen encounter high adventure with ‘The Goonies'” (3.6.11)
did you really name your kid Toshi?
Did your parents really drop you on your head, repeatedly, as a child? Because that’s the only explanation for questioning what someone else names their kid. Begone, troll.
You forgot the second part… “Because it’s an awesome name.”
IIRC, Toshi is short for Toshiro as in (assuming) Toshiro Mifune, the great Japanese actor.
Why did your parents name you after a brand of cigarettes?
Drew have you seen Captain America yet? Is it any good?
Nice one Drew, Film Nerd 2.0 delivers again!
This is awesome
Quite possibly my favourite entry in this series so far. Great stuff, Drew. Now I really really need to go see Thor. Especially when it comes Film Nerd 2.0 approved.
Oooooooh, you’ve got your hands full Allfather! That’s a mischief maker in the works!
Drew, great column as always. I’m curious: what’s your stance on language and some of the more teen/adult themes that creep into PG-13 and some PG films. (Note: I don’t put a ton of stock in those ratings, but the fact remains a PG-13 film is going to contain a few words I’d rather my kids not be assaulted with just yet, IF I can help it.) My two are ages 7 and 5 and the thought of taking them to see THOR didn’t even cross my mind. (Please don’t take that as an insult by the way.) Just wondering if you care to share your position on language and the kissy-kissy stuff that PG-13 films are bound to contain. Do you hear those words floating around the house in the days following a film such as Thor? Did you get inundated with uncomfortable questions?
In one of the Star Wars columns, the boys were uniformly repelled at “kissy stuff.” My guess is they could be watching a movie full of topless women and never once think anything of it other than why those ladies forgot to put on their shirts.
I loved this. Thanks for this whole series. As I try to navigate the media my two daughters (2 & 5) can handle, your reviews have been a big help.
I love this section. Have a 2 year old girl, and I am seeing her reaction to films right now too. Basically Pixar-like stuff right now, but still, she is just now getting affected by mood in films rather than plot.
She’s tense during chases and rejoices when everything turns out for the best. I suspect the music has more to do with this, but it’s the start of something amazing to witness.
I’m glad to hear this one is more kid friendly. My cousin was taken to see Iron Man II last year when he was 4 and it was a little too intense for him.
You’ve done the smartest thing any film writer/reviewer could do, I think, which is remind his readers how we all have connected to these ideas and properties as children, and how they influenced our lives.
My parents never shied away from violence or language when I was a kid (debatable, I know), but some of my fondest memories are of watching really horrific things with my dad, and having him cover my eyes, or comfort me, or rewind something and watch it again because I just couldn’t believe it.
Two movies my pops showed me when I was small were EVERYTHING to me, especially Carpenter’s Thing, which I turned into the “Antartica Massacre” during our Young Author’s Day at school and is still one of my favorite movies ever.
Of course, I don’t advise or recommend showing extremely violent movies to children, but I love that my dad shared those things with me.
Good stuff, Drew! Now show Toshi the Evil-Ed/Peter Vincent scene in Fright Night! It freaked me out as a kid!
My first read of this column. It looks like a picked a good one. I am the youngest in the family and I know that I liked the bad guys the best. You better look out for Allen, Drew. I will admit that Superman was the movie that turned that around for me. I was the superkid from that day on. I’m sure Allen will see a movie in the future that will turn off the Loki switch. Thanks for sharing this with us readers.
Drew, I have a six-year-old daughter who, seemingly like Toshi, is quite sensitive to movie violence, though she loves to see adventure onscreen. A good solution for us recently has been to watch the films of Douglas Fairbanks, Sr. I highly recommended his old silent swashbuckler, such as “The Black Pirate,” “The Three Musketeers,” “The Black Mask,” and above all his “Thief of Baghdad.” A few of these are available on blu-ray from Kino right now. My kid is Fairbanks-mad these days.