The Final ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Of The Superhero Recruitment Process

#Terry Crews #Ryan Reynolds #Deadpool #Trailers #Marvel
News & Culture Writer
04.19.18

The final trailer for Deadpool 2 dropped today, and boy is it a doozy. Not only are many of Wade Wilson’s (Ryan Reynolds) “derivative” X-Force team front and center, but many of the previously rumored characters have now been officially confirmed thanks to Wilson and Weasel’s (T.J. Miller) recruitment process. “Time to get back on LinkedIn!” Cue the requisite montage of would-be heroes trying their wares out for the “Merc with a Mouth,” including Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Domino (Zazie Beetz), and… Peter?

Yes, that’s Catastrophe‘s Rob Delaney, and no, he apparently has no powers whatsoever. “Um, I just saw the ad,” he tells Wilson and Weasel. Their response? “You’re in,” as well as a wonderful closing shot for the trailer entirely focused on a khaki-pants-and-button-down-shirt-wearing Peter’s skydiving into action with the rest of the group.

Obviously, the rest of the final Deadpool 2 trailer is rife with other goodies, like Domino’s ability to affect probability in her favor (even though Wilson doesn’t think this counts as a superpower), and Cable’s (Josh Brolin) lovely banter with Wilson during several fights throughout the course of the film. “So dark!” Deadpool jokes with a knife in his shoulder. “You sure you’re not from the DC universe?”

Deadpool 2 crotch-shots its way into theaters May 18th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Terry Crews#Ryan Reynolds#Deadpool#Trailers#Marvel
TAGSDeadpooldeadpool 2josh brolinMarvelRyan Reynoldsterry crewsTRAILERSzazie beetz

What To Listen To

The 10 Best Gaming Podcasts Right Now

The 10 Best Gaming Podcasts Right Now

04.19.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 1 day ago 4 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 2 days ago 11 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 3 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 5 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP