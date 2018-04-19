Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The final trailer for Deadpool 2 dropped today, and boy is it a doozy. Not only are many of Wade Wilson’s (Ryan Reynolds) “derivative” X-Force team front and center, but many of the previously rumored characters have now been officially confirmed thanks to Wilson and Weasel’s (T.J. Miller) recruitment process. “Time to get back on LinkedIn!” Cue the requisite montage of would-be heroes trying their wares out for the “Merc with a Mouth,” including Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Domino (Zazie Beetz), and… Peter?

Yes, that’s Catastrophe‘s Rob Delaney, and no, he apparently has no powers whatsoever. “Um, I just saw the ad,” he tells Wilson and Weasel. Their response? “You’re in,” as well as a wonderful closing shot for the trailer entirely focused on a khaki-pants-and-button-down-shirt-wearing Peter’s skydiving into action with the rest of the group.

Obviously, the rest of the final Deadpool 2 trailer is rife with other goodies, like Domino’s ability to affect probability in her favor (even though Wilson doesn’t think this counts as a superpower), and Cable’s (Josh Brolin) lovely banter with Wilson during several fights throughout the course of the film. “So dark!” Deadpool jokes with a knife in his shoulder. “You sure you’re not from the DC universe?”

Deadpool 2 crotch-shots its way into theaters May 18th.