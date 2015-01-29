Final Draft Awards nominees include ‘Interstellar’ and the usual

Nominations have been revealed for the 10th annual Final Draft Awards. Pretty much anyone with the screenwriting software has a vote. You'd think, then, that the nominations might spread out a bit, but nope. Beyond a showing for Christopher and Jonathan Nolan's “Interstellar,” everything is down the line as we've come to expect it in the screenwriting categories this year.

Check out the nominees below. Winners will be revealed at the Screenwriters' Choice Awards on Feb. 12. And catch the rest of the fun at The Circuit.

Best Adapted Screenplay

“American Sniper”

“Gone Girl”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“The Imitation Game”

“The Theory of Everything”

Best Original Screenplay

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Interstellar”

“Nightcrawler”

Best Television Drama

“Downton Abbey”

“Fargo”

“Game of Thrones”

“House of Cards”

“True Detective”

Best Television Comedy

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Louie”

“Modern Family”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Veep”

Hall of Fame Award

Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski