First-Half FYC: Best Original and Adapted Screenplay

Last week, I began this year’s round of First-Half FYC columns, wherein we aim to respectfully draw attention to worthy Oscar alternatives from the first six months of the U.S. release calendar — a response to the annual domination of the awards by year-end prestige fare. With our supporting performance picks out of the way, we turn this week to the screenplay categories.
The writing branch of the Academy routinely select the most adventurous and considered nominees of the bunch, but they can be as vulnerable as any other to the attractions of newer, more loudly-hyped contenders, so I’ve combed through the list of January-to-June titles to find a few titles that have unjustly slipped from the conversation — if, indeed, they were ever in it. Interestingly, for an industry so commercially dominated by existing properties, it was the Original Screenplay category which came far more quickly into focus: at least two of my picks are seriously in the Oscar hunt already (while one slam-dunk nominee, “Midnight in Paris,” didn’t make my own five).
Adapted Screenplay, however, proved far more troublesome: by the time I was reduced to considering the likes of “Limitless” and “The Adjustment Bureau,” it became clear why, even with an extra six months of releases to choose from, this looks far the most flaccid of the major Oscar categories this year. Once again, many of my first choices in both categories — including the likes of “Poetry,” “Cold Weather,” “How I Ended This Summer” and “The Arbor” — had to be nixed because they don’t appear in the official list of 256 Oscar-eligible titles. That some of the year’s best films can’t even be considered for inclusion, while “Dream House” can, is just one of the infinite injustices of this season.
With that, consider these five original screenplays:
“BEGINNERS,” Mike Mills
A viable dark horse for an Oscar nod, Mike Mills’s tearily wry second feature, an autumnal comng-out and coming-to-terms tale, was a shade too precious for my taste, but that’s not to deny the elegant construction and emotional intelligence of its non-linear script, drawn extensively and affectingly from the director’s own personal experience.
“BRIDESMAIDS,” Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo
The laugh-heavy screenplay for the summer’s breakout comedy hit looks an increasingly good bet for Oscar attention, and that’s fine by me, even if I think they drops the ball in a protracted third act: it’s the messiness of its frayed female characters that deserves celebration here. (Also, consider this a consolation prize for the Best Actress nomination Wiig deserves, but inevitably won’t receive.)
“CERTIFIED COPY,” Abbas Kiarostami
Forget the first half: Kiarostami’s refracted reflection on what may or may not be the dissolution of what may or may not be a marriage could be the most searching, ingenious screenplay of the whole year, wrapping reams of sneakily cutting dialogue around the loose poetic logic of its premise.
“MEEK’S CUTOFF,” Jonathan Raymond
So elemental is Raymond’s word-light screenplay for Kelly Reichardt’s morally inquisitive semi-western, so entrenched is it in deeply-grooved trails of American mythology, that I keep having to remind myself that it’s an original work: this tale of distrust and disorientation on the Oregon Trail has the ring of long-accepted lore.
“RANGO,” John Logan, Gore Verbinski and James Ward Byrkit
There appears to be an unwritten rule in recent Oscar-watching that animated films may only be considered for writing awards if they come with the pre-approved stamp of Pixar. Which is a shame, since Logan (twice nominated for live-action work) has fashioned something more extravagantly, enticingly strange with this loopy genre collage than many a Pixar nominee. (Or, indeed, Logan’s own “Hugo.”)
And over in the adapted category:
“EVERYTHING MUST GO,” Dan Rush
Admittedly, Rush’s low-key adaptation of Raymond Carver’s story “Why Don’t You Dance” scarcely attempts to scale the structural or philosophical heights of “Short Cuts” or “Jindabyne,” but there’s a shuffling, mournful charm to his update of this tale of middle-aged male disenfranchisement that fits smartly into the current economic climate.
“JANE EYRE,” Moira Buffini
Well-received as Cary Fukunaga’s fresh-yet-classical interpretation of the oft-filmed Brontë chestnut has been, not nearly enough of the praise has centered on Buffini’s superbly economical adaptation, which takes more structural liberties with the novel than many may realize, subtly emphasizing its proto-feminist core without straining its motions toward contemporary resonance.
“THE LINCOLN LAWYER,” John Romano
Okay, I’ll admit that I’m reaching a little here: the first six months of 2011 didn’t exactly offer a surfeit of quality adaptations to choose from. But there’s something to be said for adapting glossy airport trash and remaining entertainingly loyal to its spirit: I’ll take the hidden, efficient craft of an engrossing Michael Connelly potboiler over any number of embalmed prestige properties in the Oscar conversation.
“POTICHE,” François Ozon
Ozon’s adaptation of a dated French stage curio takes an unlikely route to success: it avoids mustiness precisely by embracing the creakiness of the source, suspending the whole silly bauble in a state of postmodern camp just tart enough not to outstay its welcome, and sincerely funny enough not to collapse under its own nudge-nudge cleverness.
“SUBMARINE,” Richard Ayoade
Winner of the British Independent Film Award for Best Screenplay, Ayoade’s adaptation of Joe Dunthorne’s novel is heavily laced with the British comedian’s own brand of zonked deadpan wit, but not so much that it overwhelms the sweetly wistful coming-of-age tale at its center: Wes Anderson comparisons are inevitable, but not undeserved.
There you go — I won’t pretend I’m advocating each and every one of these choices as award-worthy, but collectively, they’re still an indication of the areas I’d like Academy members to investigate a little further. (Plus, I’d rather any one of them won an Oscar than “The Descendants.”) Next week: Best Actor and Actress. Meanwhile, share your own thoughts and favorites below.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
“There appears to be an unwritten rule in recent Oscar-watching that animated films may only be considered for writing awards if they come with the pre-approved stamp of Pixar.”
Except for Shrek, apparently. Because that’s totally the non-Pixar animated movie that deserves recognition for its completely non-hacky, fiendishly clever screenplay.
I really don’t like that movie.
But yes, Jane Eyre x10 for adapted. A wonderful piece of work. And Win Win for original. I am keeping my fingers crossed so hard for that to make the actual Oscar shortlist, although I seem to remember that you’re somewhat lukewarm on it, Guy.
And I loved your reasoning for The Lincoln Lawyer.
God, I loathe Shrek.
I like Win Win well enough, but like Tom McCarthy’s other films, I wish it’d push its characters a little harder. It’s an extremely *nice* film, but I find it all a little neat.
I really agree with you Guy on Win Win. Good screenplay, good acting, good everything = a very good overall experience. But I don’t think it particularly excelled anywhere. Still liked it (“extremely nice”).
I don’t think there’s any “rule,” unwritten or otherwise. As has been mentioned, “Shrek” was nominated for its screenplay, and “Fantastic Mr. Fox was absolutely in the conversation in 2009. “Tangled” also deserved a screenplay nomination, in my opinion.
Sorry if you’ve been asked this recently, Guy, but are you planning to put together your own 2011 Oscar ballot? That was a phenomenal feature last year.
So glad you’re looking forward to it! Yes, I’ll be doing that feature closer to nomination day.
Awesome. I took another look at it today after watching “Monsters” and loved that you had Jon Hopkins’ score in your top ten.
I just recently re-watched Monsters the other day (coincidentally) and that sure is a film that just seems to get even better each time I watch it. Such a great discovery from last year, and I owe it all to Guy Lodge’s review from the Edinburgh Film Festival in June of 2010. I was hooked from that point on and it became one of those HUGE movies that I just won’t be able to shake.
Also, I cosign my excitement for Guy’s personal Oscar ballot and am sure it will lay to waste what the actual eventual nominees are going to be in every single category. Not that it’s going to be too tough to beat the presumed Oscar nominees this year considering how all of these just-slightly-above mediocre studio films seem to be all the rage. But still, Guy’s list is surely going to be quite unique.
For Your Consideration:
Jane Eyre
: Because it exemplifies an efficient adaptation using the in medias res technique with flashbacks.
Meek’s Cutoff
: Because it showcases that telling a good story doesn’t have to rely on a dialog-heavy narrative
You mentioned in last week’s article that Kaboom was ineligible for some reason, but it is going on my own ballot anyway. What a wonderfully messy (in a good way) bizarre screenplay that film had.
I will also throw down some support for I Saw The Devil’s zany cat and mouse game that kept escalating in its frantic unhinged brutality but knew how to bring it all together with such a satisfying climax. IMHO that is one of the best foreign films of the year and it really benefited from the meticulously designed screenplay which required a certain suspension of disbelief but totally hooked you in once it got going and just didn’t stop.
SUBMARINE is love <3
I thought Win Win was McCarthy’s most disappointing script. You knew what was going to happen from scene to scene, unlike his previous work.
Certified Copy and Margaret are the two best original screenplays this year.
“Jane Eyre”, “Bridesmaids” and “Beginners” are all nominees I would excited for – especially the first two.
Win Win, Win Win, Win Win. Did I mention Win Win? I would also bring up Beginners and to a lesser extent The Tree of Life. Jane Eyre and Rango I agree with as well.
Chris O’Dowd last week and Richard Ayoade this week. Couldn’t be more pleased. And love your mention of Lincoln Lawyer. An absolute blast of a moviegoing experience this year.
Great list, Guy.
Wish I could talk about Certified Copy with someone. I finally saw it this past weekend. I wanted to like it more than I did. The premise didn’t work for me. I thought it stranded its characters, made their story too much of a puzzle. I’m not opposed to such a premise. I guess I just didn’t like it for these characters, this story. Juliette Binoche, however, continues to amaze. She held my interest even when I found myself frustrated with the overall concept. She made every turn believable. Maybe because she was so good, I ended up feeling like her character was ultimately done a disservice by the script. I don’t know. I admire the script. It’s intelligent and clever, but maybe to a fault, for me anyway.
I thought the Win Win script was a perfect balance of well… everything – humour & drama, characters that never drifted to stereotype… but your choices are so good anyway I won’t begrudge it missing out.
Script for Submarine was excellent – brilliant film.