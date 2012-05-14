First Look: ‘Goodwin Games’ and ‘Ben and Kate’ gun for Tuesday laughs

FOX is going with a four-show, two-hour comedy block on Tuesdays this year.

Now, let’s check out images from “Ben and Kate” and “The Goodwin Games.”

“Ben and Kate” airs in the 8:30 Tuesday slot premiering in the fall and focuses on an irresponsible dreamer named Ben (Nat Faxon) who moves back in with his overly responsible sister Kate (Dakota Johnson) to help her raise her adorable kid (Maggie Jones). Dana Fox created the series and the pilot was directed by Jake Kasdan.

You’ll have to wait for midseason for “The Goodwing Games,” from “How I Met Your Mother” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. It stars Becki Newton, Jake Lacy and Scott Foley as adult siblings competing for a $20 million inheritance.

Check out the pics: