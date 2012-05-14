First Look: Mindy Kaling in colorful images from FOX’s ‘The Mindy Project’

You know her as a best-selling author and as Kelly Kapoor from “The Office,” but FOX thinks that Mindy Kaling is ready for the spotlight.

The network has set “The Mindy Project” for Tuesday nights at 9:30 after “The New Girl.”

Kaling, who also created the pilot, stars as Mindy Lahiri, a successful OB/GYN with a love for romantic comedy movies and a quest for self-improved.

The ensemble includes Chris Messina, Ed Weeks and “True Blood”/”Good Wife” favorite Anna Camp.

Check out the colorful gallery and premiere images: