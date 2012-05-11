First Look: Images from NBC’s ‘Do No Harm,’ ‘Infamous’ and ‘Chicago Fire’

NBC has been way out ahead of the upfronts field this week, not only picking up new shows, but releasing snazzy new images from those 2012-2013 hopefuls.
We already gave you your first look at the drama “Revolution” and the comedies “Save Me,” “1600 Penn,” “Go On” and “The New Normal.”
Now, here are pics from the Jekyll & Hyde drama “Do No Harm,” the Dick Wolf-produced firefighter drama “Chicago Fire,” the Meagan Good soap opera “Infamous” and the Jimmy Fallon-produced comedy “Guys with Kids.”
Stay tuned to HitFix for NBC’s full schedule on Sunday and for more upfronts coverage next week.
The second picture of Guys with Kids does not inspire confidence.