First Look: Images from NBC’s ‘Do No Harm,’ ‘Infamous’ and ‘Chicago Fire’

05.11.12 6 years ago
NBC has been way out ahead of the upfronts field this week, not only picking up new shows, but releasing snazzy new images from those 2012-2013 hopefuls.
Now, here are pics from the Jekyll & Hyde drama “Do No Harm,” the Dick Wolf-produced firefighter drama “Chicago Fire,” the Meagan Good soap opera “Infamous” and the Jimmy Fallon-produced comedy “Guys with Kids.”
Stay tuned to HitFix for NBC’s full schedule on Sunday and for more upfronts coverage next week.

Around The Web

TAGSCHICAGO FIREDO NO HARMGUYS WITH KIDSinfamousMeagan GoodNBCPICTURESSteven PasqualeUPFRONTS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP