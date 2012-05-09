First Look: Images from NBC’s ‘Revolution,’ ‘Save Me’ and ‘1600 Penn’

05.09.12 6 years ago
NBC has released the first official images from its newly ordered drama and comedy series. 
That includes pictures from: “Game On,” which brings Matthew Perry back to NBC, “Save Me,” starring Anne Heche,” Ryan Murphy and Ali Adler’s “The New Normal,” Justin Kirk in the comedy “Animal Practice” and the post-apocalyptic J.J. Abrams drama “Revolution.”
NBC has yet to release pictures from the Dick Wolf firefighting drama “Chicago Fire” or from the Thomas Harris prequel “Hannibal,” which is still casting.
As of now, all scheduling details are to-be-determined, but NBC is expecting to make most announcements on Sunday (May 13) and Monday.
Check out the pictures:

TAGS1600 PENNANIMAL PRACTICEGO ONNBCREVOLUTIONthe new normalUPFRONTS

