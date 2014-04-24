First Look: Meet the ‘Jem and the Holograms’ live-action cast

Meet your new “Jem and the Holograms.”
Director Jon M. Chu's live-action adaptation of the popular '80s cartoon series has been announced via the film's official Tumblr page, with “Nashville” star Aubrey Peeples taking on the role of vocalist and founder Jerrica Benton, better known as her rock-star alter-ego Jem. Her backing band the Holograms, meanwhile, will be played by actresses Stefanie Scott (Jem's sister Kimber), Hayley Kiyoko (Aja) and Aurora Perrineau (Shana).
Chu first announced the project in a YouTube video released last month.
“Jem and the Holograms” ran in syndication from 1985-1988. Produced by toymaker Hasbro, the franchise also included a line of dolls.
After checking out photos of the cast below, let us know whether you're looking forward to the film by voting in the poll further down. Also be sure to check out Donna Dickens' list of 17 Jem fashions she'd like to see resurrected in the new film.
My wife is a big fan and already she is disappointed, since Shana is African American.
Aurora Perrineau is half black, from her father Harold Perrineau.
Of all the things to be disappointed by, this is what gets your goat?
I agree. I will not be seeing this movie because it doesn’t portray the original characters. Shana is Black, not half Black. And they just totally skipped the Spanish character Raya. This is ashame. …I loved the cartoon as a kid but I won’t be seeing this crap!
Black and biracial are not the same thing. It would be one thing if they’d cast a biracial actor in addition to a black one, but instead of one is unacceptable. And if Aurora Perrineau were cast as Jem or Kimber, I doubt most fans about be content with the sentiment like “She’s half white, her mom is Brittany Perrineau.”
I share your wife’s sentiments. I have so many found memories watching and imitating the Jem cartoon with my cousins as a child. I was initially excited to share that piece of my childhood with my own daughter, but in looking at the press release photos, “I wondered where is Shana?” I wanted a character my daughter would see resembled her. Not to take anything away from Aurora as a bi-racial woman, but this casting choice comes up short in casting a brown-skinned character.
Don’t you know about the one drop rule?? If you have one drop of black blood then you’re black!
Am I the only one just not feeling this casting AT ALL? I mean, refresh my memory but were Jem and friends suppose to be tweens? They look like babies! And wasn’t Jem a rather angelic type? Aubrey Peeples just does not give me that vibe, she would have been better cast as a Misfit if you ask me. Sorry for the grumpy reality check.
Sign the petition. [www.change.org]?
This is gonna be shit.
This movie will be total crap. They could have done a better job on casting. Whoever did the casting on this really needs to get fired. They really know how to mess up childhood cartoons. I’m not wasting my money on a flop already. Sorry the hell with this . Jem doesn’t look like angel type on here, she looks more like a goof and retard. Kimber i can slightly deal with. Aja not even close, and the worst part about this even thou i am white i can agree , Shana is African American and not mixed, sorry. If your going to remake a cartoon into a movie then make it right and take more time to find better people. You expect us all to pay money for a lazy ass production. Screw you I’m sticking to the cartoons with my kids.
I’m one of the people who are quite bothered with the casting of Shana, and I’m not even black (I’m Asian) and it’s because of the reasons below:
We need to see dark-skinned women in stories other than about slaves, the prison, or trying to make it out of the slums. We see Orange is The New Black and it’s perfectly acceptable and believable to have dark skinned women as felons languishing in prison. We applaud the delightful Gabourey Sidibe in Precious as someone trying to escape her living circumstances in a low income neighbourhood. Then why is it when there’s a story about a high-flying, glamorous rock band is it not possible/ acceptable to have an actual dark skinned women in its real-live adaptation?
It’s like a Hollywood style caste system – dark skinned women only belong to stories about hardship, about people in a bad situation due to low income and trying to escape their circumstances, about slavery, about prison and slums. And when you have a story with a glamorous jet-setting lifestyle – that’s reserved for people (despite being bi-racial) who look white, because that’s what’s the producers believe is believable. Subliminally, as an audience, that’s what you’ll end up believing. That dark skinned women don’t belong in the upper echelons of society. That’s it’s not believable. And that is so wrong in so many different ways.
I agree with a poster here who said it’s about REPRESENTATION. Why is it important to have a visibly dark skinned woman (no, it’s not enough that she’s half black) in stories like this is why Nichelle Nichols is so important when she took on the role of Lt Uhura in Star Trek decades ago. It’s ground breaking because she’s not typecasted as a slave or someone escaping the slums – she’s a capable officer on equal grounds with the other officers on deck. A dark skinned woman can be seen in other context other than being slaves, or a single mother struggling in a low income tenement. And it changes how black people (and dark skinned people by extension) are perceived. That’s what she means, and that’s why it’s so important to have Shana depicted as accurately as possible – at least skin tone wise in Jem’s real life adaptation.
It’ representation, people. And that’s why it’s not enough that the actress is ‘half black’ but in actuality looks white. It’s something the producers and apologists are using to mask the fact that they still adhere to a Hollywood dictum that a dark skinned woman just don’t belong in settings like this.
dark skin women should have a part of society. that’s what Shaina was all about, Shaina was a role model for children to show they don’t have to be stamped off as stereo type they can make it in life also.
As an artist, and a male fan of Jem and the Holograms. I was really excited to hear a real live action movie was being made. Then my heart BROKE into a million peaces when I heard the creator Christy Marx wasn’t even apart of the real life movie production of the movie “Jem and the Holograms. How can you make a movie without the creator?
No wonder this project is turning into a free for all with radical story line changes and awful casting decisions. “Eric” is no longer Eric, but “Erica”, the Misfits mananger. The characters are not young adults anymore, their tweens running around the US in a scavenger hunt to look for Synergy. How can Jerica, become Jem without Synergy??!!!! I mean I’m confused, Shana is being played by a bi-racial actress. So I guess their going to give her a purple kinky weave, or braids to show some type of ethnicity.
The soul of the characters and the integrity of the popular 80’s cartoon show will be forever ruined. Thank god for youtube, and netflixs. So I can watch all of my favorite episodes. SMH
casting – I thought Jem and Holigrams were in their twenties – these kids are WAY to fucking Disney for Jem. These kids better have watched the series to really nail it – otherwise its gonna suck the bag.
I also dont want to see them texting and using iphones – its supposed to be an 80’s glam rock adventure where they almost get killed by the Misfits at least 3 times, with a few incidents of sabotage.
Also – Where the fuck is Synergy and The Misfits? Why is Eric Raymond “Erica” Raymond?
Shayna should be BLACK damn it – and Aja should be more Asian looking – she was Chinese.
I get it – Raya came later – so I get why they dont have her yet.
It needs to be basically the cartoon come to life. Period.
I have high hopes that they dont totally blow it – but im not holding my breath. Im afraid to hear the music! I will of course still go see it – nevertheless as Jem is a part of my childhood. Unfortunately, as a child of the 80’s, they have re-booted a lot of our childhood franchises and totally screwed them up so we will wait and see. :)
Idk I agree with all your comments I was one growing up watchingj Jem and the Holograms all the time and yes i agree about the cast well all I can say is i hope they make some changes because i feel the reviews are not going to be good.