First Look: Meet the ‘Jem and the Holograms’ live-action cast

04.24.14 4 years ago 16 Comments

Meet your new “Jem and the Holograms.”

Director Jon M. Chu's live-action adaptation of the popular '80s cartoon series has been announced via the film's official Tumblr page, with “Nashville” star Aubrey Peeples taking on the role of vocalist and founder Jerrica Benton, better known as her rock-star alter-ego Jem. Her backing band the Holograms, meanwhile, will be played by actresses Stefanie Scott (Jem's sister Kimber), Hayley Kiyoko (Aja) and Aurora Perrineau (Shana).

Chu first announced the project in a YouTube video released last month.

“Jem and the Holograms” ran in syndication from 1985-1988. Produced by toymaker Hasbro, the franchise also included a line of dolls.

After checking out photos of the cast below, let us know whether you're looking forward to the film by voting in the poll further down. Also be sure to check out Donna Dickens' list of 17 Jem fashions she'd like to see resurrected in the new film.

TAGSAubrey PeeplesAurora PerrineauHAYLEY KIYOKOjem and the hologramsJem and the Holograms movieStefanie Scott

