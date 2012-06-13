Five things we like about Usher’s new music video for ‘Scream’

For the video for “Scream,” the second single from Usher”s excellent new album, “Looking 4 Myself,” the singer joined the cast of “Fuerza Bruta: Look Up,” a multimedia off-Broadway production that combines music, aerial imagery and other non-linear theatrical elements.

Usher played the part of the Running Man for two April performances and used the occasion to debut some of the new material. The result is a video that is far more interesting in conception and for the creativity of the pairing than in the actual watching.

[More after the jump…]

Here”s five things I liked about the video:

1) Usher”s clothes. He is one sharp-dressed man, especially in the white suit.

2) This is not a song I”m a fan of, so I am all the more appreciative of the fact that he did not do a literal narrative of the song and that we don”t see a girl “on her back.”

3) The dancing.

4) He runs very well and a lot. Probably something essential if you”re going to play The Running Man

5) As we state above, the idea and creativity in pairing Usher with “Fuerza Bruta” is a really commendable one. I love that someone thought of this pairing.

As I note in my review of “Looking 4 Myself,” it feels like Usher has entered a new phase, full of pushing boundaries and experimentation and this video seems like an extension of that. For the first time in a long time, I”m very curious to see where he”s headed.