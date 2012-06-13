B-

Five things we like about Usher’s new music video for ‘Scream’

06.13.12 6 years ago

For the video for “Scream,” the second single from Usher”s excellent new album, “Looking 4 Myself,” the singer joined the cast of “Fuerza Bruta: Look Up,” a multimedia off-Broadway production that combines music, aerial imagery and other non-linear theatrical elements.

Usher played the part of the Running Man for two April performances and used the occasion to debut some of the new material. The result is a video that is far more interesting in conception and for the creativity of the pairing than in the actual watching.

[More after the jump…]

Here”s five things I liked about the video:

1) Usher”s clothes. He is one sharp-dressed man, especially in the white suit.
2) This is not a song I”m a fan of, so I am all the more appreciative of the fact that he did not do a literal narrative of the song and that we don”t see a girl “on her back.”
3) The dancing.
4) He runs very well and a lot. Probably something essential if you”re going to play The Running Man
5) As we state above, the idea and creativity in pairing Usher with “Fuerza Bruta” is a really commendable one. I love that someone thought of this pairing.

As I note in my review of “Looking 4 Myself,” it feels like Usher has entered a new phase, full of pushing boundaries and experimentation and this video seems like an extension of that. For the first time in a long time, I”m very curious to see where he”s headed.

 

Around The Web

TAGSfuerza brutaLooking For MyselfSCREAMUSHER

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP