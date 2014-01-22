‘Flash’ pilot finds its Detective West in Jesse L. Martin

(CBR) “The Flash” now has a co-star: veteran actor Jesse L. Martin has joined the cast of The CW pilot, as reported Tuesday by Deadline

According to Deadline, Martin will play “Detective West.” That surname will surely get DC Comics fans talking, given the strong connection of the West family — both Iris and Wally — to the “Flash” legacy. In December, unconfirmed character descriptions surfaced for “The Flash,” naming both Iris West and her father, Detective West, as characters in the pilot.

DETECTIVE WEST – Late 40s to Early 50s – African American -Detective West is an honest, blue-collar cop who’s seen it all. A soulful, funny caring father to Iris, and a surrogate father to Barry, West came up through the foster system himself. He took in Barry after his mother’s murder and his father’s imprisonment. He believes in Barry and supports Barry’s efforts to prove his father’s innocence.

Martin is the first reported casting on the series aside from Grant Gustin, playing the title role and civilian identity Barry Allen. Martin has had a long career in film, TV and stage; appearing in the original Broadway production of “Rent,” and for nine years as Detective Edward Green on “Law & Order.”

Gustin first appeared as Barry Allen on two episodes last fall of “Arrow,” and CW president Mark Pedowitz was quoted last week at the Television Critics Association press tour that he was “bullish” about the show’s chances. The pilot was written by DC chief creative officer and long-time “The Flash” comic book writer Geoff Johns, plus “Arrow” creative forces Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg. David Nutter, distinguished for directing pilots subsequently ordered to series (including “Arrow”), will direct.