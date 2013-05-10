Fox picks up “Junior Masterchef,” Gordon Ramsay’s 5th show for the network
Kid chefs between the ages of eight and 13 will compete before judges, including Ramsay.
Syfy renews “Defiance”
A 13-episode 2nd season will air next year.
TBS orders “The Cee Lo Life”
Cameras will follow Cee Lo Green as he lives a busy life.
AMC releases the first “The Walking Dead” Season 4 photo
Production on the 4th season began this week.
“Community” might be saved by a slight bump in its season finale ratings
There is talk of a shorter final season. PLUS: What a letdown!, and why NBC will probably renew “Community.”
NBC picks up Blair Underwood in “Ironside” and “Scrubs” creator’s “Undateable”
“Ironside,” a remake of the 1970s series, puts Underwood in a wheelchair. Bill Lawrence’s “Undateable” stars Chris D’Elia, who became available yesterday with “Whitney’s” cancelation.
“90210’s” Shenae Grimes weds
Grimes, 23, tied the knot with musician Josh Beech today in England.
