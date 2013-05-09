Season finale review: ‘Community’ – ‘Advanced Introduction to Finality’

A review of tonight’s “Community” season finale coming up just as soon as I give you proof of inseam…
When Moses Port and David Guarascio made their first public appearance as “Community” showrunners at Comic-Con, you could tell they had a gameplan for appeasing fans worried about Dan Harmon’s absence: give the fans red meat, and a lot of it. They asked the crowd if they liked “Inspector Spacetime,” and the crowd roared. Then they asked how they would feel about an episode set at an “Inspector Spacetime” convention, and the crowd roared much, much louder.
You can’t blame Port and Guarascio for deciding that the safest credo they could live by is Give The People What They Want. But that approach led to very mixed results. The body swapping and puppet episodes were two of my favorites this season, but the convention episode and documentary sequel were two of the weakest.
Still, you could for the most part understand the philosophy behind each episode, even though a lot of stuff didn’t work, and even though the show was much less laugh-out-loud funny than it used to be.
“Advanced Introduction to Finality,” though, was a case of Give The People What They Want run horribly amok. It took two different gimmicks that are both among the most beloved of the series – and that also had outlived their usefulness by the end of last season, which the show openly acknowledged through Abed – and combined them in a way that sucked away whatever fun was remaining in each one, while simultaneously undercutting what should have been one of the biggest emotional points of the entire series.
The return of the Darkest Timeline characters not only felt like a case of the show trying way, way too hard to recapture former glory – and a glory that had already hit the point of diminishing returns as Evil Abed kept returning – but once the whole thing was revealed as a dream sequence (sigh), it made no sense, character-wise. Why in the world is Jeff Winger having an Abed Nadir nightmare? And why does Abed have an entire subplot in that nightmare that takes place separately from Jeff’s point of view and depends on information that only the real Abed would know from his travels/fantasies of last season?
And when Abed insisted that they had finally found a way to make paintball cool again, it only underscored how not cool the cafeteria shootout was. What made the first couple of paintball episodes fun wasn’t spiffy looking guns and special effects, but how much care and time was devoted to recreating the look, feel and dramatic style of the various action movies they were parodying. Most of the showdowns were uninspired, and tossing in a “Matrix” effect at the end without any proper build-up was just lazy.
The actual non-dream graduation ceremony was sweet, but nearly everything leading up to it was a mess.
Though NBC canceled a bunch of shows today, and renewed “Parks and Recreation,” “Community” is one of several shows that remain in limbo for at least another day. So this could be the series finale, or it could just be another season finale. If we hadn’t already gotten the original “Introduction to Finality” – which, in hindsight, Harmon very clearly wrote as the end of the series, as far as he was concerned – I’d be more irked at the idea that the show might end this way. As it is, it’s the culmination of a season that tried really hard, occasionally hit the mark, was often on the outer edges of the target and here wound up eight zip codes away from the bullseye.
Though honestly, if I had to put money on it, I’d bet on one more season. And when you consider where NBC was at the start of this season – when they were desperate to get rid of niche-y shows like “Parks” and “Community” in favor of series like “Go On” and “New Normal” that they insisted would appeal to a broader audience – and then realize there’s a chance that the two old shows might return and the two new ones might not, it’s pretty hilarious. Regardless of my feelings about this season – which I genuinely did like at times – I’d almost root for renewal just for that.
And if it does come back, I’d hope that Port and Guarascio (or whoever’s running it if they decide to be one-and-done) try to just do their own thing with these characters. Because I don’t think I’d have the heart to watch a lot more of what we got tonight.
What did everybody else think, about both the finale and this fourth season?
Troy… Troy will always be the best.
Do not concur. Really liked the episode. Thought they merged paintball and dark timeline stories in a way that worked. Had an emotional payoff if it is the last episode. Overall thought it worked.
Joel McHale just tweeted “5th Season.”
You’ve got an asterix with no pay off…
Yeah, I turned the footnote into its own paragraph (the one about Goon and New Normal). Sorry.
Mary Astor, the dominatrix?
*asterisk
I recognize all the problems…but still thought it was pretty fun. Not great, certainly, but, eh, I laughed.
I can’t argue with the issues Alan pointed out. But this episode did make me laugh several times, and I can’t say that about most of this dire season.
Yeah, me too. I’ve pretty much already been through the stages of dealing with a new creative force when a favorite author died a couple of years back, and a much inferior writer finished his series. So I was able to move from disgust at the failures to get it right, on to the acceptance stage of viewing this episode like a bunch of Community parody sketches and a “oh, by the way” report on how Jeff’s college career ended.
I was annoyed at the Evil Study Group showing up and interacting with the Lame Study Group, because it was a level of unreality in a show that always managed to excuse its unreal stories with a plausible explanation (except the guy with glasses leering at Annie & Britta’s oil wrestling – that has just felt off and bugged me for the last couple of years). So I figured either they had abandoned plausibility, or it was all a dream, which made no sense because different people were involved. They could have plausibly made it Jeff’s delusion, by claiming that all of Abed’s talk about the Darkest Timeline inspired it, but they blew that too. It was so obviously a messed up episode that I gave up and just enjoyed the jokes on their own, and ignoring how bad they were by the old standards of this show.
Darkdoug, are you referring to the Wheel of Time series?
@Potatosolution: I am. Moses Port and David Guarascio ARE the Brandon Sanderson of television.
Agreed in total. A joyless rehash of concepts that had already run their course.
I think at this point I’ll be adding Community to my list of shows that I have retroactively set my own “end date” to. (For instance, in my little world, Supernatural ends at the end of season 2 an so does How I Met Your Mother.) Frankly, I’m amazed and grateful that we got three full seasons of the real Community. Thank god for NBC being such a mess!
You are definitely not alone in that opinion, but my issues with those seasons (and even the original two) are myriad and not really appropriate for this thread. :)
“A joyless rehash of concepts that had already run their course.”
I’d say that’s a pretty good description of series as soon as they did the second paintball episode and up until Harmon was fired.
The series started to go way, way south long before Harmon was kicked out. By the end of his tenure the series was such an unfunny, self-referential mess that it bore very little resemblance to the first and even second seasons, which still were kind of funny.
When they fired him, thus sparing us from another excruciating season, NBC should have just canceled the series altogether.
GEFEYLICH Like it or not, the third season was not rehashed. If anything, it was too ambitious and groudbreaking for some viewers. I guess it just wasn’t up to your high standard of “kind of funny.”
Every show peaks in season 2. Harmon had to be aware of this, and at least he tried to do something different, rather than carry on and play off that creative peak. And Season 3 did have the Civil War documentary pillow fight, the Law & Order episode, Shirley’s wedding, and the video game. I think a lot of those were possible because by now the fans knew what to expect, and they could just dive right in and the audience would realize exactly what the show was doing. Maybe in some sense it was self-indulgent, but sometimes it worked, and because of those, I can forgive the Air Conditioning Repair School arc or going to the Darkest Timeline well once too often.
“A joyless rehash of concepts that had already run their course.”
so season 5 of parks?
GUY! U R my new hero.it always amazes me that I can go here and read a review/comment that bashess the same things it will praise about Parks and Rec
@DarkDoug It really does seem that almost all of the great comedies peak in season 2 these days. There’s some variability; maybe the peak starts late in season 1, sometimes they don’t tail off too badly in seasons 3 and 4, but it’s a pretty similar profile, over and over. I’m wondering why that is, though, because I remember comedies used to be much more long-lived. It seems like we’ll never get another Simpsons-length run of greatness. I wonder if a big part of it is just the staff turnover than happens on successes as people move up.
I think you pretty much nailed it.
Ditto especially:
“I don’t think I’d have the heart to watch a lot more of what we got tonight.”
Overall, this season was a bastardization of the source material. I know what the writers were trying to do, but they failed more often than not. I definitely need for the new writers to forge their own path. If not, I hope NBC puts this show out of its misery.
And ditto here.
When Abed said, “We finally found a way to make paintball cool again,” it just about broke my heart. That was so not an Abed line, and so a line put into his mouth like a puppet to speak for the writers. But they were wrong. So, so wrong.
I really hope Harmon gets a new show so that certain people can watch season 5 of Community with a clear lens
It was uneven.
But not nearly as bad about which so many people seem to whine.
Seriously… is it as good? Nope. Did we expect it to be as good without Harmon? Nope.
So… there ya go. It was mostly good, occasionally great.
And that’s good enough, considering we knew what we were getting.
Better to focus on the good than the perceived bad. Better to see the forest for the trees.
Was it terrible? No, just…empty.
I finished pretty much every episode this season telling myself that “it wasn’t terrible”, or “that was OK”, but the show never filled me with the joy or excitement that it gave me the last 3 seasons. It’s not bad, it’s just not the Community that I fell in love with.
Why is the good “good,” but the bad merely “perceived?” Because its good enough for you? I guess I can agree. Its good enough for you.
I don’t whine about how bad this season was. I roar.
couldn’t have said it better Matt! maybe sepinwall wont review season 5 and we can be spared the incessant whining of the worshippers at the almighty throne of Dan Harmon. I loved most of his eps too but geez give me a break. this “bastard season” is still a top10 sitcom in todays environment
Its been a real eye opener to see that so many people can be so passionate about something so awful.
Hear Me Roar
Whine, whine, whine, whine.
Your problems revolve around the fact that you just didn’t quite understand how the show was NOT going to be.
Lowering expectations from “Harmon” to “Not Harmon” helped many be able to appreciate this season for what it was, to take joy in the little moments, instead of whine, whine, whine about everything else.
Again… it’s called “Seeing the forest for the trees.”
Some also call it perspective.
Which, if I’m not being clear for someone who so obviously needs it spelled-out to them, you lack.
Sorry.
Besides… again with the idea of perspective…
… it’s not like this was Scrubs Med School.
There was no Dave Franco to ruin every scene with Dave Franco Face. (kinda like Manning Face, but worse)
“There’s a little piece of me, a little piece of this cynic that is somewhat envious of people who don’t give a f**k what goes in their earhole, eyehole, mouthhole. ‘Whatever – we accept anything!’ ”
– Janeane Garofalo
Hear Me Roar
*Perspective*
LOL… your “roaring” is funny, but more than just a little sad…
… sound and fury signifying nothing, and all that.
Forest. Trees.
Better to enjoy the little moments of zen then harp on everything else that “wasn’t the same.”
Seriously though… your startling lack of perspective (and willingness to quote someone as intellectually unbalanced as Janeane Garafalo) has me wondering about your mental stability.
You must be an Ohio State Suckeyes fan.
I wish I was like you
Easily amused
– Kurt Cobain, All Apologies
Hear Me Roar (Game of Thrones reference)
MAHMOUD FAYED I can respect that. Certainly, I let myself get a little (or a lot) carried away in some of my posts about Community (particularly yesterday when I earned my first rebuke from Alan). I can definitely relate to finding some comments sections unpleasant. Personally, I never hate-watched this show. I always tuned in hoping to be pleasantly surprised, hoping that Community would buck the trend and return to form. Regardless, the lack of civility in some of these remarks is not justified, my own included.
I agree that the whole season was too often gimmicky references to past successes, but this attempt worked better for me than many others. It had the right emotional feel even if the shootout was terribly choreographed and it was clear it had to be dream sequence the whole time, because otherwise it wouldn’t make sense in Community’s reality.
I liked it. The writing for Troy seemed off the mark for this episode, but it was enjoyable otherwise.
Jeff having an Abed daydream seems fitting to his character arc and how much he’s grown/changed/made dioramas over the past 4 years. He’s a little like Abed now. That’s not such a bad thing.
It IS a bad thing. There are already too many Abeds on this show.
Community can’t go out like this. Please give us a season of Jim Rash as showrunner!
If you eliminate the dream sequence, it’s a decent episode.
Loved the Dean deaning Pomp and Circumstance
If Jim Rash would commit to that it would be fantastic. Also, what a whimper for Chevy Chase to go out on. He wasn’t popular, but considering his occasional father figure relationship with Jeff, he deserved a more memorable scene. Next, Troy is still in AC repair? Led to believe he gave that up. I was almost thinking the Jeff-Britta-Annie triangle would come to a head but I guess I should know better. If there is a season 5, Jeff will be teaching at Greendale. Finally, with a few references over the season, I thought Professor Duncan would have made a cameo here.
@FRANK THE ROOSTER – There’s been nothing to indicate Troy gave up AC repair. At the end of S3, he became the AC repair school’s “messiah” and told them they have to act just like a regular school. He also mentioned the AC repair school a couple of times this season.
The episode was off to a great start when Jeff traveled to evil deans office. “Chang is right behind you” on the poster was hilarious. Unfortunately, things tailed off from there. It felt like they only went half way with the commitment again. I think that is what I take from this season. Some good ideas that were left half-baked and didn’t have the full commitment that episodes past have shown.
Speaking of, how was Chang faking amnesia resolved? Did I miss something? Who was he on the phone with last week?
Chang was touched to be included in something and decided he was out of the evil plan. I think that guy he was on the phone with is from the A/C school, but I don’t recall if they’ve told us yet.
Really, Dezbot? You think the guy with the giant City College poster behind him was from the Greendale School of A/C Repair?
Last week they explicitly showed us that Chang was on the phone with Dean Spreck of City college, a character who has appeared multiple times throughout seasons two and three. They resolved Chang’s evil plot in the Loom of Fate episode when Abed invited him to have frozen yoghurt, inspiring Chang to turn from the dark side. It was pointless and dumb like most of the season.
That’s right. The axis the world of Community turns on is froyo.
Yeah, I really haven’t been very engaged in this season, obviously :-) Thanks for the explanation, JONAS.LEFT.
DEZBOT Your welcome. Not engaging with this season? Can I go back in time and try that? Would that this hoodie were a time hoodie…
I hope for the sake of the “fans” that this is the final season of Community. It must be hard for them to come up with new ways to complain about it.
Actually, this season’s made it pretty easy to come up with new ways to complain, seeing as how seemed to be determinedly plumbing the depths of just how bad the show could be.
MARK If only it were as hard to come up with ways to make Community suck. Then we could all stop trying so hard to like it, which is what this “fan” did every week.
well played, Mark. and spot on
I was bothered by the idea that the “Darkest Timeline” stuff might have been being treated literally, an idea I hated, but as an internal struggle in Jeff’s head, I liked it, inconsistencies aside. I liked this Season as a whole. It was not the same show of curse, but it was a good comedy with characters I liked to watch. I hope it gets renewed and the new creators get a chance to go beyond their growing pains.
Agreed.
I’d add that the new writers did a fair job considering the utterly thankless task they were handed. NBC basically handed them a dead cult show and told them, “Don’t dare make this Dan Harmon’s show.”
Yeah, I don’t want for this episode to be the final final one. But, another part of me, do not want any more “could-be-worse” Community.
The way I see it, we had a final, final episode. It was called “Introduction to Finality” and it was really good. I don’t need something claiming otherwise on Thursday nights next year.
Season four of Community was the monkey’s paw of television. We all wished it would happen and came to regret how that wish was fulfilled.
This just continued to show the writers inability to come up with new ideas rather than just going back to ideas already done in the series.
I will say that the tag with the chewbacca meaning made me laugh out loud and was by far the best part of the episode.
That’s the only moment when I actually laughed. Pretty shoddy episode!
Oh, did the new Community showrunners not invite Alan Sepinwall to be on the show? That’s the key to good criticism.
So is producing a piece of work that isn’t absolute shite.
I guess they failed at both keys to good criticism.
It was fine. Nothing to go crazy about.
What an absolute mess that was. Rough end to a rough season.
Why did we sit through all those covert Chang phone calls if there was never going to be any payoff to them?
What Cal said.
That was an abysmal episode. I’d say it was a series worst and outside of anything of HIMYM, this was one of the worst episodes of any show I watch.
The biggest problem was once again that the show was not funny.
The other main issue was the myriad structural problems Alan pointed out. This was a case of the show trying to have its cake and eat it too, with the cake tasting rancid. It basically turned into a science fiction episode tonight (as opposed to it riffing off I sci-fi if this were the Harmon era).
I don’t care if the show comes back because I don’t plan on watching. For the sake of other fans and for the preservation of “NBC is terrible” segments on the podcast, I hope it comes back. But given a choice of cancellation or I’m forced to watch a fifth season, I choose cancellation.
This.
More Community paint by numbers. Throw in high concept type gimmick here, rehash an old concept there, and repeat. I didn’t mind this episode though, which is strange because I thought it was one of the sadder attempts at trying to recapture what was previously great about the show. I’ll keep watching the show if it gets renewed just out of curiosity, but wouldn’t be sad if it doesn’t come back.
I thought I read somewhere that they wrote Pierce off the show in a satisfying way? I also got the impression it wasn’t going to be that nice of an exit in response to Chevy’s shenanigans. I was expecting him dying in a funny way or something. I guess I imagined those comments.
This entire season has felt like the last season of “NewsRadio”. I guess Dan Harmon was an asshole a lot of the time, but without his signature brand of crazy, this show is just a shell of its former self. Seeing “Six seasons and a movie” on the blackboard just made me wince. Kudos to the actors for doing their best with weak, pablum-y material, but this season was dire. I hope NBC kills the zombie.
Love the comparison to the last season of NewsRadio. Excellent comparison–everyone there tried the best they could also with equally mixed results, and yet i was still really sad when nbc ended up cancelling that one anyways! (altho for a series ending “cliff hanger” it was a pretty perfect note to end the show on as andy dick really did kinda dominate the show that last season–he even kinda came to take on the phill hartman role as continual thorn in dave foley’s backside that season!)
BTW–one more 13 ep season of Community would give it 97 episodes–exactly the same amount NewsRadio had as well!
If it is renewed, I’ll probably watch the first episode just to see the show without Pierce (my least favorite character). But it’ll still be bland and uninspired compared to S3.
You’re wrong about this one, Alan. And you should have never reviewed the show this season. You were never going to give it a chance
If I was never going to give it a chance, then I never would have had anything positive to say about any episodes. My opinion is different from yours. That doesn’t make it wrong, nor does it mean that I went into this season with an agenda. I wanted to like this season. Occasionally, I did. I won’t ascribe false motives to you if you don’t do the same to me. How ’bout that?
As someone who loved Community and hated this season, I think Alan was too positive. It’s all about perspective. Alan’s reviews are always interesting, whether or not I agree.
I’ve disagreed with some of your reviews during this season (I’m the only one in the world who didn’t hate the Inspector Spacetime episode) but I thought you always gave the season a fair chance. It didn’t seem like you were blindly bashing it because Harmon was no longer behind the wheel like some other critics have.
That said, I KINDA agree with you on this one. Sorta? I thought the story was ridiculous and the jokes weren’t all that great, but I did find it fun to watch. And if that’s the series finale, I can live with that.
But man did the writers screw over Pierce this year or what? Harmon had a much worse relationship with Chevy Chase than the new showrunners did, and for all of the first two seasons Pierce had some great storylines, and Chase was used just as much, if not more so, than the other characters. It’s such a shame to see the character dismissed so casually. Some of the best emotional moments of the series have involved Pierce. I’d say I’ll be sorry to see the show without him if there’s a fifth season, but honestly he BARELY counts as a character in the fourth season.
See, something tells me you can’t have an emotional sendoff to a character when said actor’s character has left in the MIDDLE of production and never wants to see your face again.
Chevy left after this episode was filmed, though. They filmed this one earlier in the run because some of the other episodes like the puppet one needed to wait. That’s why Pierce wasn’t in the origin episode last week but is in this.
I generally think Alan has been pretty fair-minded in his reviews of Community this season. He’s had positive and negative things to say, but he’s always justified both.
Frankly, I can’t help but note a bit of hypocrisy in your comment. You’re saying that Alan ignored the show’s quality in order to push an anti-community agenda, but in doing so, you’re ignoring the content of his reviews.
Was the ending where Pierce graduates filmed during production of another episode, though? It certainly seems like a last-minute story to write him out if there’s a fifth season.
Either way, even if they didn’t give him an emotional sendoff, he was still screwed out of plots almost all together this season. The only episode that I can remember him doing ANYTHING in was the Inspector Spacetime convention episode.
Holy cow! I loved this episode! This blew season 2 and 3’s (BOTH SHOCK!) out of the water. It had Community mythos, it was funny, paced well, and just enjoyable to watch. Compared to last year’s debacle of Troy and the AC school (seriously I cringed at the episode… it was terrible), this finale was a gem (love the matrix references).
It’s become too cool to say “Community isn’t what it used to be.” There were quie a few bad episodes in the harmon era, especially toward the latter half of season 3.
I agree that some episodes have felt tonally off, but overall, I actually think this was a much more consistent season compared to season 3. Did it acheive the same heights, that Harmon brought the show to, but I don’t think it hit the same depths.
For TL:DR, this was a much better finale the season 3.
So working for NBC must be awesome right?
Gee whiz! So you’d rather have a consistent mediocrity in place of unpredictable greatness? I guess you’re in luck, by golly!
Jonas.Left – If it means I can continue watching Community, then yes. Harmon didn’t start hitting his stride consistently until the last fourth of season 1. I’m willing to give the new showrunners at least this season (considerinng this season was only 13 ep. long) to find their own stride.
Considering the sample pool for this season was effectivel cut in half compared to the other seasons, I think there were some memorable highlights. Like I said, I thought this finale exceeded last year’s finale. In fact, I thought the past four episodes were consistently better than the last four of season 3, Digital Estate Planning the exception. “Introduction to Finality” and “First Chang Dynasty” were far more absurd, and I think, poorly written than the last fourth of season 4.
People complain about Abed this season, but Harmon ran him into the ground, along with Chang, in Season 3. I thought the Season 4 went along way towards rehabilitating those characters.
Were there unpredictable heights in Season 4? Eh. Definitely predictable ones. But, the show didn’t sink the lowest of the lows of the Harmon era.
Yes, how dare him have a different opinion than yours, Frank and Jonas. He should be burned at the stake! Heresy! Heresy!
MICHAEL Could you kindly point out where I wrote either explicitly or implicitly that BENJAMIN had no right to an opinion contrary to my own? Keep in mind that FRANK’s post is his and not mine.
Benjamin may or may not work for NBC, but an overly positive review for this episode screams intern “social media”work. It happens on the Internet all the time. Comparing this to the season 2 finale is unfair to season 4 in general AND as viewed by many (not just here) Harmon wrote last year as series finale and definitely felt more like closure. When this ended, I said that’s it? Anyway, I hope there is a season 5. Most shows have a bad season.
Frank – fair, but “That’s it?” moment happened for me when they ran a video montage for season 3’s finale.
For the record, I don’t work for NBC. I’d probably be overqualified. Also not a “social media” intern. Sweet gig as it may be, I’m just a guy who enjoys watching Community. Even when others find the episodes disagreeable.
BENJAMIN The season three finale montage you dismiss showed each character growing, moving in a new direction, entering a new chapter of their life. Sure, this incompetent season mostly ignored or undercut those milestones, but they were powerful and meaningful at the time. This potential series finale meant nothing, especially since it excluded everyone but Jeff by having it take place mostly in his head. Community is an ensemble and this episode was a betrayal of that.
No thoughts on Pierce and his weird exit? Barely in the episode still, slamming on the door, announcing that he is graduating first (was he even show in the same shot as the other castmates? Or was he shot separately?) and a really weird cut away. Just weird.
I thought the Chevy Chase exit was extremely underwhelming to say the least. Pierce did have some nice moments with Jeff over the course of the show, even if Chevy was a pain, a main character should get a better sendoff.
If it does come back…unless somehow Dan Harmon were to come back with Chevy Chase gone, I am done with the show. I own the first three seasons and have no desire to buy the 4th.
Harmon leaving had nothing to do with Chevy Chase. He was fired. Not coming back.
You psychic freak!
I knew you would say that.
Yeah…pretty lame.
But it is a testament the character development in previous seasons that I was totally choked up when Jeff actually used the L word to his friends…was this the first time?
And I will always adore the show’s music by ludwig goransson…that particular piece at the end always makes me smile and sigh.
Valentine’s Day season 2!
This whole season I’ve got the impression that Alan can’t stop comparing this show to what it was under Dan Harmon, and going into each review bitter that Harmon wasn’t running the show anymore and therefore biased against the show. I really don’t feel like you judged the show on it’s own merits independent of Harmon. It was this constant comparison to days gone bye. Dan Harmon isn’t walking through those doors!
Was Community as good this season as it was in it’s peak? No. But the gap between the two don’t seem to be nearly as drastic as people make it out to be. I just don’t see it, and I can’t help but feel there is a strong bias in here against the show because NBC got rid of Harmon. Regardless of how you feel about Community under Dan Harmon, this show was still better than 90% of the other 30 minute comedies on TV. I hope it gets renewed so we aren’t stuck with more crap like Two and a Half Men or “Insert fat guy and hot wife” sitcom here that appeal to the lowest common denominator.
Jesus, someone always has to pull out the same, standard arguments as to why a show is good or why people don’t like a show anymore.
1. “It’s not cool to like X anymore”
Really? I’m saying Community isn’t any good to impress someone? Who? Why?
2. “Show X is better than 90% of other TV shows”
Even if that statement were true, what does that mean? Because something is better than something else, that means its good?
Come up with some new, credible arguements.
The problem with some parts of the season, and particularly last night’s episode, is that the show was trying so hard to BE Dan Harmon’s COMMUNITY, that a reviewer can’t avoid comparing. They’re begging for it As Alan said in his final paragraph, the show has a better chance of engaging us if P&G just do the show they feel most comfortable with. For a lot of us, an episode like this reminds us of how happy the show used to make us.
I’ve been pretty negative in my appraisals of Community this season, enjoying only two epsiodes. So imagine my surprise when I watched tonight’s finale and found myself witnessing the single finest installment of Community ever. Everything just worked perfe-
Oh my god! I just had the most horrible nightmare! I dreamt that I had lost the ability to tell good from godawful. If only I could discover that tonight’s atrocity was a dream as well. I thought Community couldn’t do worse than last week, but I was wrong. These people don’t understand this show. They missed the point of Community with every creative choice they made. They copycat and they get it wrong. They do something original and they get it wrong. They have killed Community. I don’t care if the show runs for another decade, under these screwups Community is dead. If Jim Rash could somehow take the reins, maybe there’s hope, but if that doesn’t happen I will never watch another episode of this botched abortion again.
And to everybody who defended the slop that they shovelled into your trough, enjoy it. It was obviously made for you.
Long live Harmontown, a true community.
You had me really worried there for a moment. :-)
As for the people who seem to think that any criticism of the show is simply party line from people worshipping the Harmon Cult of Personality: you folks are wrong. The show is a shadow of its former self. It may better than other things on tv, but it is *worse* than it was under Dan Harmon. It has lost some crucial spark, and if this season were its first season, I would have chuckled a few times and moved on to something else. They keep turning the key, but the engine is simply not going to turn over.
Jonas.Left, I think you are Jonas.right: those who enjoyed tonight’s episode are getting the show they deserve.
AMYG Thank you. Jonas.Right. Hmm… I like the sound of that.
I have to admit before this season, Dan Harmon was just that funny guy in the DVD extras to me. I was a Community fan, not a Harmon fan. I wasn’t thrilled that the show had lost its runner, but I was fairly optimistic. It was the show’s death spiral of quality that sparked my interest in Dan Harmon. I started listening to his Harmontown podcast, and I was impressed that in the context of an almost entirely improvised show that often involves random audience members he is able to draw inspired connections and build and explore themes in a way that Community used to and is no longer able. Whatever his flaws (and he’s pretty open about them), the guy is a genius. Personally, I am unapologetic about the Harmon issue.
Your comment made me laugh twice as much as the episode did. Please get a staff position on Community season 5.
KIANNA Thank you. I think I’m better suited to watching and either loving or hating Community. I sure would prefer loving it again.
You had me worried too.
Face it, Jim Rash is the only one who can run this show in a satisfactory way. He clearly understands the characters and has the right quirky sense of humour.
I can’t believe that this show has picked up any new viewers this season. Sony’s experiment failed. I can’t see this show getting picked up for another season.
MULDERISM I couldn’t resist opening with a dream sequence, though I had the decency not to stretch it out to the point of cheating anybody who read it. The more I consider what an empty way to potentially send off the characters this finale was the more offended I am. Last year’s true finale gave every member of the study group a story that amounted to something. It was packed as full of story as a half hour of television can be so that none of them got short shrift. This one wasted the majority of its running time on a momentary daydream that had nothing to do with any of the other characters and barely anything to do with Jeff. When someone argues that P&G just needed time to find their footing this finale, one of the last shows they came up with, should be cited as the ultimate proof of their fallacy.
I’m with you on Jim Rash. I just wish it didn’t feel like a pipe dream.
I guess I could criticize the badly executed paintball battle or the use of the darkest timeline in general. But if I were to bash this episode for one thing (and this applies for most of this season), it’s that it simply wasn’t funny.
This could have been something really special if they really explored the consequences of Jeff graduation and his feelings about it all but when most of the episode is taken up by fan service, it’s game over.
The episode was a bit uneven, but for me the biggest part of that was having Jeff be so gee-golly-whiz after generally not showing a ton of growth during the past four seasons and being slightly pricklier than normal in the past two episodes.
That said, I found the evil timeline material from Season 3 to be rather grating, and last year’s finale to be depressingly weak. Though fair points are made about the flaws in this episode, it was the first time I enjoyed evil timeline material, and I found it to be a warmer, more fitting send-off (if that’s what it is) than the original Intro to Finality, so on the whole I still enjoyed it.
Jeff was a dick the last few weeks because he just wanted to finish school. He did, so he was in a better mood but had reservations about leaving the people who helped him grow as a person. I’m guessing, who knows anymore.
I agree, this was a much more Community like sendoff than last years finale was BY FAR, and indiividually I too much more enjoyed this use of the evil timeline characters (especially the exposition of the Jeff-Annie relationship) and the actors seemed to have a lot more fun with this version of the evil timeline also
Eh, I liked this one quite a bit. I was actually really glad the darkest timeline stuff was revealed to be in Jeff’s head. I think it makes sense with how far he’s come that Abed’s ridiculousness has rubbed off on him and shows just how scared he is of returning to his old life and to who he used to be. It wasn’t the best, and the line about making paintball cool again was cringe-worthy as hell since the shootout was lame, but I thought it was a fun episode with some good (though not enough) sentimentality.
I kind of feel, and I don’t know why, that if Moses and Dave got to write a season after getting audience feedback, they’d do a better job. I think the vacuum at least played some role in the lack of quality of this season. Not all of it, mind you. But it would help, I think. Maybe.
You made this point before but I don’t really buy it. These guys are just not funny.
Jim Rash nailed it on his first try. He has the talent that the current show runners do not have. I think you either have it or you don’t.
Yeah. You don’t give the audience what they want, you give them what they need.
I think I’m just going to rewatch the s3 finale and feel better now. This really was just a terrible, terrible way to end the season. The moment the the whole dream timeline thing started again in the episode, my body just sighed and wished it never happened. Wasted all the time that would have been better spent on the actual graduation.
The only thing I don’t like about Harmon leaving is all the supposed “True Fans” who stopped watching on principle and keep calling it Zombie Community or Bad Community. It’s not bad, its just bad to you. Don’t get all high and mighty about trashing a show just because it isn’t amazing, just good. And that’s exactly what this season was, good but not amazing. People talk about it like its one of the worst comedies on TV, even though it’s still one of the best. I think Alan has done a great job of reviewing each episode and pointing out what worked and idn’t. And hey, he watched all the episodes which is more then I can say for some people who watched 2 and went on a smeer campaign against it.
+1
Community was the Community we knew in the past but it’s still one of the best comedies on TV. Sometimes it’s the writing, sometimes it simply because not only has the cast become these characters, but they love playing them together (except Chevy) as friends.
That kinda ended tonight though. This being a Jeff dream sequence made no sense. It would’ve been better if they wrote it as an Abed dream, but Jeff knew things only the audience would know and that killed it.
A couple things:
1. When the bar has been set at a certain height (in terms of quality), and the episodes fail to reach those heights again, people tend to get disappointed.
2. I think everyone posting here actually watched the episode. Are you implying people watched a few, quit, and now come here to post without actually having seen the episode?
The problem I had was not an issue of the show’s quality falling off or anything like that. That’s purely subjective and I would have attributed it to my getting tired of the show, rather than a change in showrunners or a loss of talent. My problem with this season was that after three years and more than sixty episodes, I had a good handle on the characters and what made them tick and how they would react. Not enough to write the show myself (i.e. you don’t have to be an expert forger to spot a fake), but enough to recognize what resonated and what didn’t. And for much of the season, it felt like the characters were off, that the stories were only hitting part of their traits, or hitting them for the wrong reasons. Or if they got something right, they messed up in the phrasing of the lines, and it would come off as something the character would not say. It’s hard to put my finger on specifics, not being a writer or analyst, but the way Troy could be dumb usually felt wrong. Like the forgetting the soda, and then drinking the soda in this episode. It felt ALMOST like something Troy would do, but a little over the top. Also, in season three, they flirted with the implausibility line regarding Britta’s dumbness, but routinely crossed it in this season, often making her flat-out ignorant, where in previous years, she would simply be too passionately attached to the emotions of a cause to consider or learn the facts. The Chewbacca joke was an example of the TYPE of mistake she’d make, but never to that DEGREE. Also, I find it hard to believe that anyone under the age of 60 would not recognize Chewbacca as SOME sort of pop culture reference. Maybe a slightly more obscure reference would have worked, like “Mace Windu.” It would have played on Britta’s and Troy’s established traits, without making her a complete idiot.
That was my problem with Community – not a subjective case of funnier or not funny, but an ineffable wrongness to how the characters played. Community in the old days wasn’t always funny, like Troy’s birthday, and some episodes used to suck, but it always felt like the same characters. This just felt like sketches or parodies of the characters, and that’s why I think this episode worked a little better for me than it appears to have for most people who have been dissatisfied with Season 4.
I’m a true fan, and it was difficult for a true fan to watch a show truly decline in quality. That’s what happened with this show. I don’t know why so many commenters put us down for expressing our honest opinions and feelings. DarkDoug explains it really well. These felt like cartoon versions of the characters, especially Britta. She never voted??? She got Susan B. Anthony mixed up with Sophie B. Hawkins? Come on, we know she’s a lousy activist. But that’s the kind of writing that takes it to a cartoonish level.
CHARLES When I saw the season premiere my reaction was that it may not be great, but it wasn’t too bad. Then with each passing episode it got worse. Not only did I not want it to fail, it wasn’t until the decline that I realized how truly desperate I was for the show to succeed. Blaming other viewers for the plight of Community is just lazy and cheap. Like Community itself this past season. I guess that suits you.
CHARLES_ I have been rather expansive about what was wrong and occasionally right with Community season four. In total, it is far more substantive than simply “THIS SUCKS AND I HATE IT.” That doesn’t mean its necessary to agree with me, but it certainly does mean that your dismissal is not based on what I’ve written. If you want me to ELUCIDATE things for you, go ahead and read my post and replies in this comments section. I don’t belabor my views by repeating them over and over again in multiple threads, particularly when I’m responding to a specific point, so I didn’t reiterate them in this one. I further invite you to read my posts to the other episodes throughout this season, and please feel free to reply with your rebuttals. I find too many posts have been little more than, “If you don’t like the show anymore its because you’re watching it wrong.”
It almost feels like I didn’t watch “Community” at all this season. I saw every episode, but it evaporated so fast, I wonder if it actually happened.
You are to be envied.
That’s a good way to describe this season. It seems slight.
I feel the same. I started disengaging and can’t even keep details straight any more. I guess I just couldn’t let the characters go, no matter how disappointing the season was :-)
I’m only half way through the episode but I came on hoping it got better. This is a disaster (so far, and seemingly in the end).
I hope NBC gives the show one last season and says “screw it, we had a critical darling with Harmon”, brings him back and gives him the chance to finish what he started, the right way. As much as I thought a good chunk of the season was still pretty good, some episodes were bad and this was a cluster-eff.
Hold on just one second. I should’ve never read this.
Is it not possible what we saw was the alternate-alternate universe of the number-less die? Why is it a Jeff dream sequence? Could it not have just been a odd-universe, caught between the Worst Time-line and the Best time-line, the real one?
I’m pretty sure that, when I rewatch the show in the future, I’ll do so on the assumption that Season 4 happened entirely in the little bit of the Dreamatorium that Abed saved in “Introduction to Finality.”
I hope it gets renewed. I really want the show to last until Season 6. Even if 5 and 6 are both absolute crap. Though maybe if it gets cancelled Sony will let Dan Harmon do a Kickstarter to do a wrap-up movie. Though who knows if he would even be interested in that or if he’ll have the time with the seemingly hundreds of other projects he has in development. I bet a Community movie Kickstarter would make at least double what the Veronica Mars movie raised.
If it gets cancelled tomorrow, can we all agree that Community season 4 is the new Friday Night Lights season 2?
At this point, I fully expect someone to try to Kickstarter a person back from the dead.
What would they offer as rewards for that? “$2000 Reward: Five-minute phone conversation with revived patient. If for some reason we do not succeed in reviving patient, we’ll send you a (handwritten) apology from the team leader, and a muffin basket.”
DRAKE Honestly, I’ve never even visited Kickstarter. All I know is that every show that gets cancelled inspires hope that a Kickstarter campaign will somehow bring it back.
The show died when Dan Harmon left, IMO. I say let this be the last episode. Let the trainwreck END.
I’ll weigh in on my thoughts for the season.
I don’t envy the shows runners having to take over a show with a rabid fan base and have no help from the former show runners. I certainly sympathize with the job they were handed and I very much appreciate their efforts. It must be a thankless job.
But I have to say that this season was pretty much a failure from start to finish. The only exception was the Jim Rash episode which pretty much hit it out of the park.
I don’t expect someone to take over someone else’s work and continue on without a hiccup. There has to be a transition phase in which the new show runners get their groove.
Unfortunately it didn’t happen this season. What we got was a poor imitation of earlier episodes but without the heart and humour.
They did manage to get a lot of the emotional beats, but there was very little humour. The humour is what I miss the most. I just wanted to laugh.
The Jim Rash episode proves that the show doesn’t need Dan Harmon to make the show good. But the current show runners are not the right ones for the job. I’d rather the show be cancelled than see another season like this. It just dilutes the good things that came before.
My only disagreement is with the idea that anything will ever dilute the Harmon era of Community. Even if Community Zero runs for ten years they will never touch the three years that True Community soared.
I’m thinking about the extreme example of the Simpsons. The show has gone on so long that there are more bad episodes than good ones.
But you’re right, the good shows will always be good.
At this point, I literally think of the first ten years of The Simpsons as a different show than what airs now. Given my sometimes extreme reaction to Community season four, I had to ask myself why The Simpsons’s drop in quality never had the same impact. Its because it was so gradual. Every season was just little worse, a few more lackluster episodes each year. Fourteen years later and we’re lucky if we get two or three good shows a year. I’m wondering if its time to give it up and stick with DVD’s of the classics.
I gave up on Simpsons around 2003. I couldn’t bear to watch it any more.
If Community comes back I won’t even watch. What a disaster of a season. I don’t even know what this finale was.
Why can’t people enjoy TV for what it is intended to be – entertainment. Picking apart shows at the molecular level takes all the joy out of watching the show for what it is. I thought last night’s episode was a wild & fun ride, and because I watch TV for entertainment, not to critique it, I thoroughly enjoyed it! Hope they get another season because there are no other comedic shows out there that stretch reality the way Community does. Community also has the most heart & soul of any show on television. That alone is reason enough to keep it around.
I hate to be one of those guys who says if you don’t like it, leave, but why would you possibly visit a TV critic’s website if you don’t like TV criticism?
If NBC hadn’t officialy cancelled 30 Rock, they would be renewing it by now. That’s how much NBC’s sitcoms sucks.
After watching the finale, I felt like Jack Nicholson in the final scene of The Pledge. Any sliver of hope I had for six & a movie is now crushed.
Moses & Port, at least you tried, I’ll give you that, and thanks for the effort…but filling those giant shoes was too much to ask of anyone.
I like even a mediocre episode of Community better than every sitcom except Parks & Rec so I hope it comes back. I think the problem with Community is that they built up such high expectations. Lower them a bit and you still have a good show. I need Troy & Abed and Annie’s Boobs back in my life for another season.
I`m surprised at your review, I loved it I thought it was everything that is Community, funny, well written, and as always endearing.
For the most part, Season 4 was horrible, and there were some nights when I forgot to watch. I haven’t watched last night’s episode yet & will catch up on Hulu. Put Season 4 pretty much sucked without Dan Harmon. It lost most of the joy and spontaneity of the first three seasons. Althought I did like the puppet episode and the one where Jeff meets his Dad. I think the show should go now, while it still has some dignity left.
I was more positive about on this season as a whole than you were, Alan. I thought when they stopped trying to recapture Harmon’s skill for spot-on genre recreation and focused on the characters, it was actually sweet and understood what made the study group tick — and it was sometimes very funny. But I was ready for it to end because it was clear there was’t much more to do with the show and, theoretically, graduation would be the perfect end.
But after last night, I told my wife “I hope they don’t cancel ‘Community,’ because this can’t be the way they leave these characters.” It was rushed, messy and unfunny. The Darkest Timeline was a nice visit in one episode last season, but really stopped being funny for me around the time Evil Abed tried to cut Jeff’s hands off. Returning to it out of nowhere was silly, and the paintball scenes just don’t work without that keen eye for genre that Harmon had.
But mostly, it was emotionally flat — no matter how sincere Jeff’s speech was. This, as you said, should have been a highlight — the group grappling with the fact that they might be saying goodbye. And yet, it’s Jeff taking off as a lone wolf. We get no payoff to the Annie/Shirley valedictorian competition. We don’t get to say a proper goodbye to Troy and Abed — our last view of them is the evil timeline! And as much as I can’t stand Kevin/Chang, they spent so much time building it up and then . . . nothing. Not even a mention of Changnesia. And no proper goodbye for Chevy.
I realize it could be renewed and I hope to see it again. But writing it, they had to realize this could very well have been the last we’d see of the gang, and I would have appreciated more closure here. This was just awful.
I didn’t hate the finale. I didn’t love it either. But when you say they tried too hard, you hit the mark. Unfortunately, they tried too hard to mimic things like special effects. They didn’t seem to get the more subtle, underlying aspects of the show that gave it its real strength. The result has mostly been a shallow, cartoonish version of what I consider the real Community. Thank goodness Jim Rash wrote the Freaky Friday episode! It was a relief to see it.
Screw it. I liked it. I laughed – quite a bit actually. I even enjoyed the Darkest Timeline interlude that seems to be drawing the hottest ire among those who didn’t like the episode. And if this is the last episode of Community that I ever get to see, it won’t leave a bad taste in my mouth. Sorry if that’s sacrilege.
Yes, I agree wholeheartedly that “Introduction to Finality” was a superior final episode to a superior season and superior run of episodes from the mind of Dan Harmon. He brought a unique spark of life to the series that the new showrunners could never hope to match. If you want to consider that episode the true series finale of Community, I don’t think you’re in the wrong. At all. I certainly didn’t need the show to come back last year after Harmon left and he ended things on such a perfectly appropriate note. But the show did come back, and ultimately I found a lot to like, even a good bit of it was that high-calorie “give the people what they want” material that a lot of people are gagging on. I thought that they doled that sweetness out in sufficient moderation that it mostly worked, but to each their own.
Similarly, I don’t need the show to come back next year. But if it does, I’ll still watch, because the characters I watched this season are still recognizably the characters I love, even if the writing behind them isn’t quite as nuanced as it once was. Those characters have given me some damn good times, and I continue to believe that they’re capable doing so going forward if they get the chance. And if they don’t, I’ll always be grateful that I had the opportunity to watch this gem of a series all the way to the end … whichever end that may be.