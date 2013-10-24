Fox uploads new ‘Almost Human’ trailer

(CBR) Fox might be tinkering with the schedule for its new sci-fi/crime drama “Almost Human”, but the network is still trying to keep potential viewers excited about the project. Immediately after pushing the show”s release back to Nov. 17, Fox released a new trailer with additional footage.

As you can see in the trailer, the J.H. Wyman (“Fringe”) series is set in 2048, when police officers are teamed up with advanced humanoid robots. Karl Urban stars as police detective John Kennex, the sole survivor of a devastating ambush that left him with a synthetic leg, and Michaely Ealy as his robot partner Dorian. The series also stars Minka Kelly, Lili Taylor and Mackenzie Crook.

“Almost Human”, will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 17 after an NFL double-header to be followed the next day at its regular Monday 8 p.m. time slot .

