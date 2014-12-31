‘Foxcatcher’ subject Mark Schultz goes on tirade against director Bennett Miller

As is often the case with biographical films, accuracy can become an easy target for criticism. Regardless of how changes or alterations reflect dramatic and thematic intent, and that narrative films aren't meant to be documentaries, those with a bone to pick about how history is seen through an altered lens will lash out, particularly if a film is an Oscar season threat. We've already seen it happen with “Selma,” but now Bennett Miller and “Foxcatcher” are taking on fire…from one of the very people depicted in the film.
Yesterday Mark Schultz, played by Channing Tatum in the film, took to Facebook for a lengthy screed detailing beat for beat what is inaccurate in the film. After running through that laundry list, regarding a film he obviously saw months and months and months ago, he then took umbrage with an undercurrent of homosexuality that some critics have read into the text of the film.
“The personalities and relationships between the characters in the film are primarily fiction and somewhat insulting,” Schultz wrote. “Leaving the audience with a feeling that somehow there could have been a sexual relationship between duPont and I [sic] is a sickening and insulting lie. I told Bennett Miller to cut that scene out and he said it was to give the audience the feeling that duPont was encroaching on your privacy and personal space. I wasn't explicit so I didn't have a problem with it. Then after reading 3 or 4 reviews interpreting it sexually, and jeopardizing my legacy, they need to have a press conference to clear the air, or I will.”
The latent homophobia laced in those sentiments aside, Schultz obviously appears to be reacting to critical interpretation of the film more than anything else. This element has been in the ether for a while now, going back at least as far as the Telluride Film Festival, where I first saw the film a few months after its Cannes premiere. But no one really touched it.
“This is incredibly difficult for me to talk about it,” actor Steve Carell said at the time. “Any two people watching it will come away with different interpretations as to what du Pont's relationships might have meant. And I hope I'm not evading the question. It is very complex and I think we all approached it with a gentle touch. There are so many theories about who du Pont was and what drove him, and we had to make our choices about what that was, but I'd rather not say my personal choices.”
Miller then added to that, saying, “the filmmaker in me, interested in the metaphor, really doesn't like labels. There's enough representative in the film, I think, to characterize how it felt, how the experience of this behavior was, and we chose to leave it at that and not make any conclusions or points about it.”
Tatum addressed it a little more directly. “Because it's so uncomfortable to be wrapped in another man that closely, I guess the homoerotic jokes that have to take place is a whole part of the culture,” he said of amateur wrestling. “But du Pont, as far as that goes, I don't know. I just settled on he's asexual. I never really looked at this as a sexual thing, personally. I looked at it way more in the emotional rather than the physical.”
So while Carell and Miller certainly came at it with ambiguous notions, Tatum, the guy actually playing Schultz, made it clear that – due respect to anyone who wants to take that reading – he saw nothing sexual about this relationship. I guess that was enough for Schultz for a while, but as more and more interpret the work of art as they will, it's apparently not sitting well. Like, REALLY not sitting well. Here is a string of posts he apparently put up on Twitter but removed soon after:
A few more Tweets went up, however, and they're still there to see (EDIT: They've been removed, too.):
YOU THINK I'M GOING TO SIT BACK AND WATCH YOU DESTROY MY NAME AND REPUTATION I SWEAT BLOOD FOR. YOU AINT' SEEN NOTHING YET DUDE.
– Mark Schultz (@MarkSchultzy) December 31, 2014
I BUILT THIS HOUSE AND I'LL TEAR IT DOWN. YOU THINK I CAN'T TAKE YOU DOWN COZ UR A DIRECTOR. WATCH ME BENNETT… http://t.co/wQSKgq9Pwz
– Mark Schultz (@MarkSchultzy) December 31, 2014
I CAN TOLERATE A LOT OF THINGS BUT I DON'T TOLERATE DISRESPECT. WE'RE DONE BENNETT.
– Mark Schultz (@MarkSchultzy) December 31, 2014
Everything I've ever said positive about the movie I take back. I hate it. i hate it. i hate it. I hate it. i hate it. i hate it. I hate it
– Mark Schultz (@MarkSchultzy) December 31, 2014
I HATE BENNETT MILLER.
– Mark Schultz (@MarkSchultzy) December 31, 2014
I HATE EVERYTHING THAT SCUM TOUCHES. EVERYTHING!!!
– Mark Schultz (@MarkSchultzy) December 31, 2014
Obviously there's a conversation that needs to happen between Miller and Schultz here, a conversation I imagine has taken place at least once already. I'll just say this: It shouldn't qualify as “insulting” if people think you're gay, bro.
FINAL UPDATE: Schultz has taken to Facebook to apologize for the “harshness” of his language, though he stands by his criticisms of the film:
I would have imagine Truman Capote would have had a similar reaction if he’d been alive after Capote came out.
Actually, it’s about ethics in movie criticism.
Sheesh….he certainly comes off as a psychopath in those tweets.
That said, Schultz does seem like exactly the kind of person Channing Tatum should be playing.
Straight male egos can be so sensitive…
So if we make a movie about a woman who is falsely shown to have submitted to being the whore of a man who murdered her sister… and then we can say she’s just sensitive when she gets angry about it? GTFO woman and go back to your brain dead femi-nazi cult gatherings.
Im going to sit back and enjoy the responses of those who prove your statement, without grasping the irony.
I think the better response is he has just as much a right to define his sexual identity as anybody–so get your theory straight please. He is making a choice about himself, not others.
Therefore, if he thinks he is not a homosexual then he should not be depicted as one (that choice is what we are fighting for). It is not homophobic to do so unless you are saying others shouldn’t be gay. The extension is that showing negativity toward’s gay as a choice is negativity, but he also has to define who he is. Saying you, yourself, are not gay is just a statement of identity and an equal choice as identifying as gay, and should be respected as such.
What if you were gay and someone made a movie where moments they made you assume straight sexual movements? We would all find that insulting as hell if the person said they have never thought of themselves as straight.
Know your theory–choice in gender identity means choice for the individual.
Holy shit…he went off the deep end. I sincerely hope somebody has been hacking his accounts because that’s just terrible. Miller’s explanation was the best, he wanted du Pont to look like he’s invading your privacy. The reviews don’t say, “They definitely had sex” but if there’s any sort of implication that’s what the reviewer should write about. Schultz sounds like a confused man who should stay off the internet. If he truly thinks he can bring down the career of Bennett Miller, he’s sorely mistaken. I wish the man luck in calming down for the holidays.
All of these responses are frightening, without a doubt, and Schultz does not come off well (understatement). I get the characterization of these comments as “latent homophobia”, as well, but in fairness he might also be responding to the fact that duPont murdered his brother, so, homophobia aside, to be tied to duPont sexually could indeed be quite an insult.
Fair point.
Though it should be noted in the Facebook post he also takes some strange umbrage with being depicted in any “lesser than” way to his brother, which struck me as sort of off.
Not to discount the element of potential homophobia, but it would probably be quite maddening if you felt that a film falsely portrayed you as being in a sexual relationship with the person who murdered your brother REGARDLESS of your sex or sexual orientation.
Kristopher Tapley is a dumbass. While Schultz might have gone off the rail on social media, lets have someone make a movie about him that shows him becoming someone’s butt boy for money, which is exactly what that movie tried to say while at the same time leaving enough room to say it didn’t say that. Cowardly ass movie making and I completely understand why Schultz would be pissed. If the movie had been about a woman who submitted to being DuPont’s whore and that had never happened, goons like Tapley would be furious with the movie directors, but since it’s two guys Schultz is supposed to be okay with it or he’s a homophobe. Pathetically hypocritical. The other problem with that movie is Mark Schultz was only with Foxcatcher for a few months, if that. Nothing to do with homophobia Tapley, so put away the victim card and save it for some other silly liberal agenda of yours.
LOL
“silly liberal agenda”
Dafuq does that have to do with the subject at hand?
It is the subject at hand… sorry you missed it.
I didn’t think the film was about someone becoming someone’s “butt boy” at all, actually. I think it’s fair enough if someone wants to read that into it. I didn’t.
Also, surely Schultz saw the movie a long, long time ago. Why get pissed now, after soaking up the limelight at red carpet after red carpet? Because critics read into it what they will?
And why am I a dumbass for reporting the news? I didn’t lace this with any agenda at all, other than to note a whiff of homophobia. Get a grip, chief.
Those tweets made me think of when Ace Ventura visits Ray Finkle’s parent’s house and sees “DIE DAN!” written all over everything in his room, and the X marks on Dan’s face in posters and cardboard cutouts. Creepy.
Laces out, Bennett!
Look! They’re little footballs!
Yeah, MArk’s exact quote on his Facebook page is “Leaving the audience with a feeling that somehow there could have been a sexual relationship between duPont and I is a sickening and insulting lie.” I don’t see any homophobia in what he is trying to say, and it’s pretty crappy of you to insinuate otherwise. I definitely interpreted the relationship as sexual in the movie, am surprised to see that that was (supposedly) not what was intended.
Do you know what the words “punk” and “pussy” mean?
Yes, actually. I believe they both have multiple meanings, none of which are necessarily homophobic. What’s your point, if you have one?
Never mind, if you insist on ignoring the obvious.
“Sickening” and “insulting” are words too strong to simply be innocuous…
I’m going to make a movie about a woman who had little or nothing to do with a rich semi-retarded weird old man who murdered her sister, then insinuate in the movie that she sold her soul to him and was his whore.
I guess when she gets upset at my lies I will just call her a man hater and everyone will support me and bash her, talking about how straight women’s egos are so sensitive.
Oh that’s right, that won’t ever happen because you can’t lie about women and make fun of them, or gay men, or minorities. An impossibly manly straight Olympic gold medalist though, shit, we can ruin his reputation and lie about him all we want. If he has any problem with it it’s only because he’s a homophobe.
But in his laundry list he has no problem with the depiction of him and Du Pont doing drugs together? Interesting.
He has a right to be angry because Du Pont murdered his brother, he also can choose his words more carefully, the tweets make him sound insane. I would take umbrage with impossibly manly straight man comment, he is famous for wearing tights and rolling around on a mat with another man wearing tights. I am not sure what about that makes him an impossibly straight man, whatever that means. I also believe gay men can be manly.
We don’t know what Schultz actually thinks because all we have here is a bunch of crap put together by one painfully jealous p.o.s. named Kristopher Tapley. I assure you he did not take drugs with DuPont however, no way he passes testing for the Olympics and the World Championships if he’s snorting coke. That part of the movie is so absurd Schultz likely has no reason to even address it.
I never said anything about being impossibly straight… learn to read. Losers like Kristopher Tapley don’t like impossibly manly (what I actually said) men because they know they are inferior to them, and it is part of their sick agenda to trash them any way they can, even if it’s lies and hypocritical nonsense like this.
Will she smile for the cameras at the premieres before wigging out?
We don’t know what he actually thinks? There are numerous Tweets credited to him here that would presumably reveal what he thinks. A bunch of “crap” I put together? No, a bunch of thoughts Schultz put out into the world that I’ve assembled and put forth with minimal commentary.
“…An impossibly manly straight Olympic gold medalist…”
What exactly does “impossibly manly straight” mean?
“That part of the movie is so absurd Schultz likely has no reason to even address it.”
Just a few thoughts about that.
Lance Armstrong got away with passing tests for years, and given someone of duPont’s influence these things always come down to the people you know. This, however, is hardly what any of this is about and it’s really just ridiculous speculation which you really can’t “assure” anyone of.
He’s fine with drugs, as you say, it’s too absurd it doesn’t bother him, but homosexuality does? If anything, it’s even more absurd and by your own reasoning he wouldn’t even care for it.
All of this is happening after he read reviews and comments from others, he was fine with it all before and supported the movie, as clearly pointed out (sans any agenda I might add) by Kristopher.
And really, if public perception is that important, how is he fine with the drugs ( as you say ) but not the “possibility” of a sexual relationship? I mean drugs were presented as “fact”, whereas the relationship was meant to be (or attempted to) be ambiguous for the viewer.
Finally, as pointed out by another poster here, it’d be different if what’s actually outraging him is him being presented in any sort of sexual relationship with the man that killed his brother, yet we’ve seen no statement supporting that. And, reacting the way he is, does indeed put a homophobe light on him yet at the same time, what if he is? Does it really matter? Certainly not to me. And certainly doesn’t push forward or back any “agenda”.
Though it’s a bit amusing to see how it matters to you.
Kris, I have absolutely no idea why you’re even engaging with this idiot. I’m surprised actually.
Yes, it absolutely makes sense for him to be outraged that someone would imply there was a sexual relationship between him and the man that killed his brother, but there are many ways to say that in which you don’t come off as a giant homophobe who doesn’t know the difference between your and you’re.
As Kris touched on (implied?), the big part of this that ultimately seems homophobic is that while it’s perfectly reasonable to be upset, he also went on to defend his equality and even superiority to his brother, which doesn’t exactly gel with the idea that he’s only offended because the man killed his brother instead of just the fact that he is a man.
I did get the impression that their relationship was off. But it felt less “Behind the Candelabra” and more “Deliver Us from Evil”. In other words, I never assumed they had a sexual relationship, but it did appear as if duPont got a weird satisfaction while they were being physical (*SPOILER* such as the scene where he called Mark out to practice mat wrestling in the middle of the night and Bennett shot Tatum’s disgusted, almost molested face…and the strange scene when duPont tried to touch his stomach on the leg press and Mark stormed off)…it seemed like a perverted uncle/nephew relationship…which may be inaccurate…but it sure did serve the film narrative.
Mark Schultz
?@MarkSchultzy
I love Foxcatcher is about me, stars @channingtatum and immortalized Dave. I hate the way I’m portrayed. Read Foxcatcher the book for truth
Guess that ends this silly conversation.
It would have but every Tweet collected in this post was made two days after this one, alas.
I personally never interpreted the relationship to be sexual at all. For me, it seemed to be a purely father/son relationship, which is often the case between an athlete and his/her coach (something paternal).
Whether his comments are laced with homophobia or not, I do interpret them as such. Mr. Schultz needs to understand that biopics often make significant or insignificant changes for purposes of a better narrative. If he is unhappy with this reality, then he needs to take a lesson from J.D. Salinger and not option the rights to his book(s).
Me thinks the lady doth protest too much.
Ah, yes. The old story. If you deny you’re a witch, you are a witch.
Nice to see people are as simple as they were in the middle-ages.
Deny you are gay, then yes, you are a gay. Or a “homophobe”, whatever that means these days…
I would be willing to give Schultz the benefit of the doubt regarding what is motivating this reaction were his tweets not so damn unhinged. And the word choices, as others have noted here, are telling. Something tells me there is a whole other story to be told about Mark Schultz.
Nobody comes off particularly well in that story. Miller talks about not making any conclusion but this isn’t a story that happened a long time ago involving long dead people: Schultz is alive and can still tell what was and what wasn’t. You can’t just add sexual ambiguity in a relationship that didn’t have any.
That said, the time where Schultz could legitimately get angry is long gone. He can’t “take back” what he already said publically about the film. He has to be considered unreliable, moreso because of how unhinged his tweets are.
It’s SO ambiguous that it’s a non-issue, though. At least in my opinion. It just presents an emotional/ego co-dependency.
I haven’t seen the film myself so I can’t give an opinion on whether I agree or not but since many people interpreted it that way, Miller’s non-denial is pretty damning. He could have cleared the air easily if he wanted to.
Maybe, maybe not. He’s always been a bit evasive when it comes to digging into his movies. He really does just sort of leave it to interpretation.
“It just presents an emotional/ego co-dependency.” That is the way I read the relationship as presented in the film, that it wasn’t implicitly (and certainly not explicitly) sexual but rather a relationship between two men (particularly on the part of Du Pont) whose investment had crossed psychological boundaries into the unhealthy and even dangerous. For me, the ambiguity adds to the power.
When in the movie do the characters do cocaine? I must have seen an edited version here in the Gulf. Whichever scene insinuates a physical relationship must have been removed as well; there was nothing I saw in the movie that suggests anything along those lines, except perhaps the haircut scene. What exactly are people referring to?
On the helicopter (cocaine).
Yeah, that definitely wasn’t in the version of the movie I saw. Nor was a scene where, according to Wikipedia, “Mark teaches du Pont some basic wrestling maneuvers” (so if you want a story about homophobia…)
I think the tweets are not just from a very obviously disturbed individual, but they are threatening and dangerous. I hope the proper authorities have been alerted.
Actually I think its highly offensive if a movie were to destroy ones name and reputation by making them seem gay. Being gay has been accepted by society but it aint right. If someone were to say i was gay, I’d be pissed too. Damn right . and it doesn’t make me a “homophobe” either, it just makes me standing for what I am and the name I have, and that’s what shultz is doing and that’s how he feels.
What if a movie doesn’t make you seem gay, but others simply read that into the subtext? What then?
Also:
“Being gay has been accepted by society but it aint right.”
“…it doesn’t make me a ‘homophobe’ either…”
Care to clarify?
Oh, Lord…
High school wrestling I knew in the 1960’s was definitely extremely homophobic; Schultz unfortunately appears to not be very attuned to film analysis, or else he might have picked up on the inferences himself, rather than after the fact. The suppression of conflicting emotions was the norm for that era, even more so in athletics; nuanced, multi-layered interpretations of character’s motivations is an achievement both writers, directors, and actors must be proud of. The fact that Schultz has seller’s remorse now, only helps underscore the confused and troubled universe he came from. Very sad, unnecessary, and now provoking more needless homophobia from thuggish trolls.
Forgot to add an aside – since Capote, I presumed Dan Futterman was gay, only to learn now he is a married father of two. I believe that only serves to compliment, rather than demean him, as both an actor and writer, and I would expect he might view this as a compliment, rather than go off pathologically as Schultz appears to be doing. A lifetime of self-loathing and denial may result from deep gender insecurity and uncertainty, no doubt paralyzing many who fear self-discovery may hold a mirror up to their biases.
Capote is dead. Schultz is not.
A person should be able to choose his/hers own sexual identity. Sexual indentity IS important.
If someone falsely claims that your sexual identity is something that it isn’t, you should have the right to be angry. Any psychologist would agree.
Except Miller didn’t claim Schultz was homosexual. Some critics merely interpreted his relationship as such.
I am still waiting eagerly to actually see this movie; oddly, Lib Boulder CO has yet to run it. The era I experienced was rife with homophobic mania, and I think the suppression of alternative feelings may have confused many so deeply that they were never able to be true to themselves. As in political scandals, the sin is not in the act, the sin is in the denying – imagine the self-loathing that must come from trying to live a lie, or convince yourself that your very thoughts are sinful. I don’t care about Mr. Schultz’s sexuality either way; I lament that he is not confident enough about it to see the portrayal as an artistic exploration, rather than a personal attack.
How incredibly easy it is these days to see a thoughtful article like this and know there’ll be one or two neo-con trolls popping on to share their creativity. The comedy is inevitable.
How sad to be so bigoted that you immediately invalidate any debate based solely on a label you have decided to place on people who don’t think exactly as you do. What a sad bubble you have created for yourself.
I was wondering if Shultz had mental issues, based on Tatum’s portrayal of him. Based on these tweets, I guess he did. But, to be honest, I am from the same era as Shultz and it is actually insulting to be called gay. I am tolerant of other people’s lifestyles, I believe in gay marriage, gay rights, all people being equal. But that doesn’t mea that I don’t find it disgusting, and I would be insulted if someone claimed that I had sex with other men. Sorry, but the truth is the truth. Tolerance word both ways.
I was wondering if Mark Shultz had mental problems after seeing Tatum’s portrayal of him. Based on these tweets I would say it is a resounding yes.
However I will say one thing. I’m sorry, but it is absolutely insulting to be called gay. I am tolerant of all lifestyles, and want nothing but equal rights for all people. I live and let live, I don’t discriminate, and I don’t judge my friends for what they do or do not do in the bedroom. However, if I were accused of having sex wth other men, I would be insulted. I find it repulsive to think about. Tolerance works both ways, you cannot force me to like something I don’t, and I shouldn’t have to lie to people so I don’t get called ridiculous names like homophobic, or bigoted. That is to how tolerance works. I don’t care what people choose to do in their own lives, but it doesn’t mean that I should have to pretend to like it.