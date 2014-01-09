Hungry? French Montana reveals new ‘Mac & Cheese 4’ album will feature Macklemore

01.09.14 5 years ago 2 Comments
French Montana built a reputation with his popular mixtape series “Mac & Cheese,” but his latest installment won”t be available as a free download. Montana tells Rolling Stone that “Mac & Cheese 4” will be released as his sophomore album on Diddy”s Bad Boy Records and Macklemore will guest on a track called “Nightmare.”
The New York City-based rapper, who recently collaborated with Miley Cyrus and will.i.am, said he”s going back to his street-rap sound on the follow-up to his 2013 debut album “Excuse My French.” “We’re giving the fans that grew up on me what they want,” Montana said. “When we made the other music, it was just to be a little different and not do the same thing over.” He anticipates the first single will come out in the next two months.
In addition to working on “Mac & Cheese 4,” Montana said he”s contributed to Rick Ross’ forthcoming album “Mastermind” and will appear on Kanye West’s next album, where he expects to be “on a couple of songs.” 
Download “Mac & Cheese 3” here.

