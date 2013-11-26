Hit the club with Miley Cyrus and will.i.am in new ‘Feelin’ Myself’ video

11.26.13 5 years ago

A hot song deserves a sexy video — and if Miley Cyrus is on the track, it’s sure thing. In the new video for “Feelin’ Myself,” Cyrus twerks with the song’s star, will.i.am, plus guest rappers Wiz Khalifa and French Montana. Watch it here or below.

The video is a modern take on a classic hip-hop aesthetic with each performer dancing in front of a simple, digitized background. Cyrus looks ready for the club in a pleather bra and high-waisted panties while the rappers flash wads of cash and gold chains. For more on these questionable fashion choices, check out Liana Maeby’s “8 grossest parts of will.i.am and Miley Cyrus’ ‘Feelin’ Myself’ video.”

“Feeling Myself” will appear on will.i.am’s re-release of “#willpower,” out Dec. 9. 

