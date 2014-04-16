‘Frozen’ tops albums chart for 10th week, while Pharrell rebounds to No. 2

The soundtrack to Disney's “Frozen” is – once again – the No. 1 album in the country. In its 10th nonconsecutive week in the top spot, the album sold 133,000 copies (-11%), according to Nielsen SoundScan.

The set has sold 2.1 million copies to date and now ties “The Lion King” for an animated film soundtrack”s most weeks at No. 1.

Pharrell Williams' “G I R L” returns to its peak slot at No. 2 with 29,000 (+18%), after spending last week at No. 9. The album gained sales due to Pharrell's recent appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” “Good Morning America” and “Sunday Morning.”

5 Seconds of Summer's “She Looks So Perfect” EP drops from No. 2 to No. 3 with 26,000 in its second week (-82%).

New arrival MercyMe debuts at No. 4 with its eighth album, “Welcome to the New” (26,000). It's the third top 10 album for the Christian rock band, following 2012″s “The Hurt & the Healer” and 2010″s “The Generous Mr. Lovewell.”

Black Label Society”s “Catacombs of the Black Vatican” arrives at No. 5 with nearly 26,000. The rock outfit”s last release, 2010's “Order of the Black,” debuted and peaked at No. 4 with 33,000.

R&B singer SoMo has his best week ever with his self-titled second album, which enters No. 6 with 23,000. His 2012 debut effort, “My Life,” didn”t chart.

Country star Martina McBride”s new covers album, “Everlasting,” starts at No. 7 with 21,000. “Everlasting” is her highest-charting album since 2007's “Waking Up Laughing” debuted at No. 4.

Academy of Country Music Awards host Luke Bryan re-enters the top 10 with “Crash My Party,” which moved from No. 15 to No. 8 with 19,000 (+14%).

Shakira”s self-titled album slips from No. 5 to No. 9 with 17,000 (-41%), while Florida Georgia Line is boosted by its ACM win and performances. The country duo's 2012 album, “Here's to the Good Times,” jumps from No. 19 to No. 10 with just over 17,000 (+14%).

Sales are down 11% this week compared to the previous week and down 21% compared to the same week last year. Year-to-date album sales are down 17% compared with the previous year.