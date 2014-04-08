Future and Kanye West talk trophy wives on new song ‘I Won’

One of the many big name guests on Future”s forthcoming album “Honest,” Kanye West uses his verses on “I Won” to praise his fiancé Kim Kardashian – and her sisters. Listen below.

Although the song directly compares the rappers” successful romantic relationships to winning a trophy – and even goes so far as to call their women a “trophy wife” – Future recently told the Associated Press that it”s meant to be a compliment.

“When you have songs like that, they empower women,” said Future, who is set to marry singer Ciara later this year. “I just feel like I want to big up women just in general, from my lady to his lady, to all women, to make sure they get their light on them and just knowing they're important.”

West references his “Bound 2” video with Kim and then gives the shout to all her sisters: “On that ‘Bound” bike, I gave you only pipe / If people don”t hate, then it won”t be right / You can look at Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney, and Khloe / All your mama ever made was trophies, right.”

Hype Williams will direct the upcoming video for “I Won,” and Future”s “Honest” is due April 22.