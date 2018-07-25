HBO

The weeks-long Television Critics Association summer press tour kicked off Wednesday morning with HBO chief Casey Bloys discussing the network’s upcoming offers. There were updates on the Deadwood movie (it’s happening!), True Detective season three (“When I read the scripts, I was sure”), and Big Little Lies season two (“I have a news flash: Meryl Streep is very, very good”), but much of the discussion of course revolved around Game of Thrones.

Bloys didn’t give an exact return date, but he did reveal that the “pretty great” final season will debut in the “first half” of 2019. Every season of Game of Thrones has debuted in April, except season three in March and season seven in July, so expect new episodes to premiere sometime between April and June. Bloys also gave an update on the Thrones prequel (but not prequels, for now).

“We are doing a pilot that Jane Goldman wrote,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys confirmed… With HBO exploring five different Thrones spinoff concepts, “we’d be lucky to get one that we’re very, very excited about, and we did get that. We’re just starting the search for a director… we have to cast it. We hope to be shooting sometime in the new year.” (Via)

Here’s the logline: “The series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

(Via TVLine)