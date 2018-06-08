HBO Has Officially Ordered A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Pilot

Getty Image

While audiences await the final Game of Thrones season and place bets upon who will ultimately sit on the Iron Throne, HBO is already (officially) prepping for the future … sort of. The Hollywood Reporter passes on word that the future of George R.R. Martin’s baby can actually be found in source material (of which he is co-author, along with Jane Goldsman of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kick-Ass) that points toward the past. That is to say, HBO has officially ordered a pilot for a prequel set “thousands of years” before the events depicted on Thrones. There’s no title to the series as of yet, but here are some details:

Set thousands of years before the events of Thrones, the project chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. A logline from the network teased the plot without divulging any specifics: “Only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

But will there be dragons? From this description — with the mention of the creation of the White Walkers by the Children of the Forest during their war with the First Men — it sure sounds like this will take place before key events like the arrival of the Andals to Westeros, Targaryen intervention in Westerosi conflict, and the invasion of Aegon the Conqueror and his dragons. However, there are multiple other Thrones followups in process, so yeah, there will probably be some damn dragons coming from somewhere.

