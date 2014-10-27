‘Game of Thrones” Charles Dance will star in Syfy’s ‘Childhood’s End’

While we wait to hear more about whether or not Charles Dance will appear in the upcoming fifth season of “Game of Thrones,” we do know one place we will be able to find him in 2015 – Syfy. The cable network announced today the Dance has been cast in the upcoming miniseries “Childhood's End.”

The actor who appeared on “Game of Thrones” as Tywin Lannister will be taking on the lead role in “Childhood's End” of an alien Overlord named Karellen. Karellen is the ambassador for the Overlords here on Earth.

Based on the novel by Arthur C. Clarke, “Childhood's End” is about these alien Overlords who have come to Earth with, allegedly, benevolent desires. However, when they refuse to show themselves over a number of decades, some decide that despite their offering a number of new technologies, perhaps the aliens' intentions aren't so good-natured.

Bill McGoldrick, Executive Vice President, Original Content at Syfy said of Dance's casting, “We are thrilled that Charles has picked 'Childhood”s End' following his amazing work in 'Game of Thrones.'”

“Childhood's End” is being executive produced by Akiva Goldsman and Mike Deluca. Nick Hurran will be directing the miniseries based on an adaptation by Matthew Graham.

Dance also recently appeared in “Dracula Untold” opposite Luke Evans. Amongst his other upcoming projects is “The Imitation Game” which is set to open on November 21st.