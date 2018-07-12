HBO

In 2016, Game of Thrones broke the record for the most Emmy Awards for any scripted series in television history. (I like to imagine that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss collected all the trophies, melted them, and poured the scalding hot liquid on George R.R. Martin’s head, like some sort of Gatorade bath. He’d laugh.) After not being eligible last year, the HBO series roared back like some sort of fire-breathing, winged beast with 22 more nominations earlier today, meaning Thrones is also now the most nominated scripted series ever.

Game of Thrones has been nominated 129 times, breaking the previous record set by E.R. (Even more impressive, Thrones accomplished the feat in only seven seasons; it took E.R. 15 seasons.) The total also pushed the show “past the 117 nominations received by Cheers,” according to The Wrap, which is still the record for a comedy. Here are all the 2018 nominations (in some categories, like Outstanding Supporting Actor, Thrones has multiple potential winners).

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series

Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie, or Special

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series, or Movie

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Drama Series

The record for any series, scripted or otherwise, is SNL with 252 nominations.

(Via The Wrap)