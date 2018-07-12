Here Are Your Nominees For The 2018 Emmy Awards

Getty Image

(NOTE: This list is being updated as nominations are announced.)

This year at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Game of Thrones will return from its technicality-induced absence, from which it appears destined to add to its record of 38 statuettes. With that said, the HBO juggernaut’s path to more victory won’t be easy. Thrones faces stiff competition from the likes of The Handmaid’s Tale and Westworld (two shows that returned with bleaker and more confusing second seasons, respectively) and The Americans, which broke hearts and took names before ending its six-season run.

In addition, Atlanta (renewed by FX for season three, albeit without a definite return date) seems poised to scoop up some gold and add to Donald Glober’s already outstanding month year. And of course, the GLOW ladies should be formidable contenders as well. So, let’s get down to business, shall we?

Here’s the complete list of nominees, as announced by Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale, OITNB) and Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist). The Emmys, which shall be hosted by SNL‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air on September 17.