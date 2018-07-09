HBO

It’s commonplace for big-budget movies to film using fake titles in an attempt to save money and ward off pesky looky-loos. For instance, The Dark Knight was shot in Chicago using the code name Rory’s First Kiss. Man of Steel: the misleading Autumn Frost; Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull: the super vague, Genre; Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: a Bruce Springsteen song, Incident on 57th Street; Titanic: my personal favorite, Planet Ice. Game of Thrones is the closest thing to a blockbuster movie on television, so for the HBO’s show eighth and final season, it also went by a deceptive title.

When asked about the rumored self-destructing scripts, Sophie Turner told Digital Spy, “Yeah, it’s all true. I mean, we wouldn’t get anything physical. We would have it on an app. We would get sent sides for the scene [we were shooting] the next day. So we would have to learn it all the day before. And once you’ve read it, it disappears 24 hours later, and you can never access it again. It’s tighter than the White House security!” She added that everyone on set “had stickers on their phones so that they couldn’t take photos.”

The show’s cast were even given codenames on each day’s call sheet “so that no one knew who was really going to be on set.” The series itself was also given a fake title, to hoodwink any passers-by. And that codename? “It was Face of Angels,” Turner revealed. “It’s a random one!” (Via)

Expect a 20,000-word post on Reddit about how Face of Angels ACTUALLY means that Daenerys is the second-coming of the angel Gabriel (also, God is a dragon) soon. Anyway, Thrones could have filmed as Sand Snakes, and achieved the same result. It may have even been canceled due to lack of interest.

(Via Digital Spy)