George R.R. Martin Says He’s ‘Struggling’ With ‘The Winds Of Winter’

Getty Image

Game of Thrones is no longer following the events in published novels of George R.R. Martin‘s A Song of Ice and Fire series, which is a good thing considering the TV adaptation caught up with the last published book in 2016, and we’re still waiting for Martin to finish the last two of the seven novels — The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring.

In an interview with The Guardian, Martin spoke about Fire and Blood (a history of the Targaryen family set to publish this November 20th), and he also admitted he’s been “struggling” to finish The Winds of Winter in light of the show’s popularity leaving him particularly “conscious I have to do something great.”