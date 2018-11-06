Getty Image

If George R.R. Martin had his way, the Game of Thrones prequel series would already be called The Long Night. That may end up being the final choice, over Game of Thrones: The Seed Bearer, but for now, it’s still untitled, and HBO did not appreciate that Martin publicly shared his preferred title.

“HBO has informed me that the Jane Goldman pilot is not (yet) titled THE LONG NIGHT. That’s is certainly the title I prefer, but for the moment the pilot is still officially UNTITLED. So… mea culpa, mea culpa, mea culpa,” Martin wrote on his Not a Blog. My favorite part, outside of one of the world’s most famous authors having an old-fashioned blog (his “current mood”: alien face busy), is “not (yet) titled,” like he’s taunting HBO for not making the official announcement yet. Martin then listed off all the things he can’t tell us.

Elsewise, the pilot is coming along well, with casting falling into place. I could tell you more, but I am not supposed to. We also have a couple of other successor shows still in development, but I cannot tell you about those either. Sorry. And some exciting things are happening with the Wild Cards television series, but I can’t talk about those… Hush hush, it’s Hollywood, they like news to come through officially approved channels out there. (Via)

Martin also wrote 300-plus words on how the New York Giants and Jets are bad football teams. I hope the next Game of Thrones book is dedicated to Eli Manning.

