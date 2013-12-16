6 ‘Game Of Thrones’ Quotes Proving Daenerys and Sarah Connor Are The Same Person

12.16.13

After if was officially announced last Friday that “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke would be joining the “Terminator” reboot, it didn’t take long for the comparisons between Sarah Connor and Daenerys Targaryen to start up. If “Terminator” wants to throw some homages to Clarke’s breakout role into the dialogue, any of these quotes totally work. Verbatim. Eerily so. Maybe these two ladies are secretly the same person.


#1 – Sarah Connor doesn’t pull her punches.


#2 – And she will raze her enemies to the ground.

#3 – For a protective mother is truly the most terrifying, devastating force on Earth.


#4 – Sarah Connor may have remorse for some of her choices, but she’ll never show it.


#5 – Because she’s too busy being BOSS to fret over moral ambiguity.


#6 – And she definitely does not believe in idle threats.

What do you guys think? Was Clarke the best choice for the role or are you sad her fellow “Game of Thrones” alumni Lena Headey wasn’t chosen to reprise the part?

